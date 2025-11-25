Former Kano state governor Abdullahi Ganduje has announced a plan to create an independent Hisbah-like outfit to engage 12,000 dismissed Hisbah workers in Kano

The proposed body, named Khairun Nas, will operate voluntarily and not as a government agency

Former Kano Hisbah boss Ibn Sina to head the organisation, which may receive donations for allowances

Kano, Nigeria - Former governor of Kano state, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has announced plans to establish an independent Hisbah voluntary security organisation under the Ganduje Foundation.

As reported by Daily Trust on Tuesday, November 25, the outfit is targeting the recruitment of 12,000 personnel dismissed by the Kano State Hisbah Board.

Ganduje, who was the immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), disclosed this while receiving a report on the disengaged personnel from a committee chaired by Dr. Baffa Babba Dan-Agundi, Director-General of the National Productivity Centre and former head of the Kano Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA).

The former governor described the disengagement of the personnel by the present administration as unjust, saying the new organisation would provide an alternative platform for the affected workers.

'Outfit wouldn't be govt agency,' - Ganduje

Ganduje stated that the new outfit would not be a government agency, adding that it would operate independently and be open to recruits in addition to the dismissed workers.

“It will be known as Independent Hisbah. I know there are many others who will want to join aside from this 12,000. You’ll soon be given another mandate of getting more people to join,” he announced.

Presenting the report, Dan-Agundi said the committee successfully verified the identities and contacts of all 12,000 dismissed Hisbah workers.

“Your Excellency, this is a draft report of the 12,000 Hisbah personnel dismissed by the Kano State Government. We have verified them with their contacts. All of them are with you in this journey,” he said.

Ex-Hisbah boss to head Ganduje's security outfit

According to Daily Trust, the proposed outfit is expected to be headed by Ganduje’s former Commander-General of Hisbah, Sheikh Muhammad Harun Ibn Sina.

He revealed that the organisation, to be called Khairun Nas, would function as a voluntary body with similar roles to Hisbah but without government mandate.

“The 12,000 officers dismissed complained to him, and he opted for an independent body, not a government agency. A committee was set up to verify their willingness to serve,” Ibn Sina said.

He added that while the initiative remains voluntary, stipends may be paid through contributions from individuals and organisations.

According to him, the mandate of the new body would include: enjoining good and forbidding wrongdoing, providing first aid services, admonition, and humanitarian assistance.

The event was attended by key political allies, including his former deputy and 2023 APC governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna; running mate, Murtala Sule Garo; Kano APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas; and Managing Director of Hadejia Jama’are River Basin Development Authority (HJRBDA), Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi.

