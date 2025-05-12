Anambra teenager sent to Onitsha Main Market to learn trade impregnated both his master's daughter and a salesgirl

The development has caused mixed reactions from Nigerians both online and offline, with speculations on possible causes of such behaviour

A sex therapist, Nnenna Adili has described the teenager's condition as "hypersexuality or compulsive sexual behavior"

Recently, the social media went agog with the news about 18-year-old apprentice that impregnated 10 women in five months.

The young man, whose name was not made public, was sent to learn trade at Onitsha Main Market by his mother, but within just three months, he reportedly impregnated both his master's first daughter and a cashier, a development that made his master terminate his apprenticeship and send him back to the village.

A medical expert has explained that the teen's condition is abnormal.

Source: Original

Back in the village, the teenager went uncontrollably wild by impregnating an additional eight girls, bringing the tally to ten.

Irked by the development, mother of the randy boy approached the Anambra state Commissioner for Women Affairs, Gender and Social Welfare, Hon. Ify Obinabo, who shared the information to the general public; disclosing her helplessness in that situation.

The boy's mother had questioned whether the situation could be spiritual, given the boy’s age and the number of girls involved.

Medical expert weighs in on randy boy's condition

A number of other people suspected that the situation could be as a result of a generational curse or bewitchment. But a private sex therapist, Nnenna Adili, described the teenager's condition as "hypersexuality or compulsive sexual behaviour," a condition where a person experiences intense and persistent sexual urges and desires, leading to excessive sexual behaviours.

In an exclusive telephone chat with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, May 12, the sex therapist said the situation could also be described as sexual addiction.

The boy reportedly confessed he used the promise of marriage to bed the girls. Photo: District Gist/FB

Source: Facebook

According to her, hypersexuality is often characterised by intense preoccupation with sexual thoughts, fantasies, and urges.

"Difficulty controlling these urges leads to repetitive sexual behaviours," she said.

Expert distinguishes between libido and hypersexuality

Other terms that have been used to describe this condition, according to her, include Don Juanism, Satyromania, and Sexaholism.

"While hypersexuality can be a significant issue, it's crucial to distinguish it from normal variations in libido (sexual drive). A high libido is a normal part of life, and it only becomes a problem when it causes distress or negatively impacts other aspects of life," she said.

She said that hypersexuality could have various underlying causes, including psychological factors such as anxiety, depression, trauma, or personality disorders.

She also observed that biological and environmental factors such as brain chemistry or hormone imbalances, social pressures or media exposure could accentuate such problem.

For treatment of sexaholism or compulsive sexual behavior, Mrs Adili recommended addressing underlying psychological issues such as managing symptoms like anxiety or depression; as well as

developing coping mechanisms like controlling impulsive behaviors.

18-yr-old boy impregnates 10 girls within five months

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a teenage apprentice in Anambra State had come under scrutiny after allegedly impregnating ten girls within a five-month period, sparking concern among residents and state authorities.

The 18-year-old was initially sent to learn a trade but was dismissed from his apprenticeship after reportedly impregnating both his master’s daughter and a salesgirl working for the same master.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng