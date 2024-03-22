Data has shown that a total of $24,385 as estacode for each night public office holders spend travelling

According to the available data, the chief judge of Nigeria receives the highest salary, at $2,000 each night.

This emerged after President Bola Tinubu recently placed a three-month ban on public-funded foreign trips for public officeholders

Legit.ng journalist Zainab Iwayemi has over three years of experience covering the Economy, Technology, and Capital Market.

Data from the Revenue Mobilization, Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has shown that Nigerians holding public, judicial, and political offices get $24,385 as estacode for each night they spend travelling.

The chief judge of Nigeria receives the highest allowance at $2,000 each night. Photo Credit: HOR

Source: Getty Images

Estacode is used by the government, particularly for allowances for overseas travel.

It describes the daily stipend or allowance given to public officials travelling away from their regular place of employment, usually to a different city or nation.

According to the data presented by BusinessDay, the chief judge of Nigeria receives the highest pay, at $2,000 each night, followed by the Senate presidents, the Supreme Court judge, and the Appeal Court, who each make $1,300.

Public office holders frequently exploited the compensation package, according to RMAFC, which led to criticism of the commission for setting high allowance amounts.

It stated:

“Perhaps the most challenging issue the Commission faces is the abuse by stakeholders at both the National, state and Local Government levels in the implementation of the approved remuneration package for Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders,” the commission said.

“This has left the general public with the impression that the Commission fixed jumbo pay for Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders despite several clarifications by the Commission in the media on the matter.”

Estacode per night:

1 Minister: $900

2 Minister of State: $900

3 Special Adviser: $800

4 Director General of MDA: $900

5 Chief Justice of Nigeria: $2,000

6 Justice of Supreme Court: $1,300

7 Appeal Court President: $1,300

8 Judges of Courts: $1,100 / $600

9 Senate President: $1,300

10 Dep Senate President: $1,100

11 Senator: $950

12 House of Rep Speaker: $1,200

13 Deputy Speaker: $1,000

14 House Member: $900

15 Commissioners: $600

16 Special Adviser (State): $500

17 DG/Perm Sec (State): $500

18 House Assembly Speaker: $700

19 Dep House Speaker: $650

20 House Member (State): $600

21 LGA Chairman/Vice: $450

22 Supervisory Councillor: $400

23 LGA Special Adviser: $400

24 LGA Legislative leader: $225

25 Dep LGA Leg. Leader: $220

26 Councilor of LGA: $210

Recent government moves applauded

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently placed a three-month ban on public-funded foreign trips for ministers, heads of agencies, and other government officials.

The federal government has demonstrated its willingness to implement fiscal management in addition to monetary tightness with the temporary prohibition on government-sponsored official travel.

Breakdown of proposed monthly salaries of judicial officers

Legit.ng reported that the breakdown of the proposed monthly salaries, allowances, and fringe benefits of judicial officers, as approved by the House of Representatives, has emerged.

According to the bill passed for an act for upward review of salaries and allowances, the Chief Justice of Nigeria will earn N5.39m monthly.

Source: Legit.ng