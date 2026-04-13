The federal government has opened applications for the second batch of its TVET programme

Participants will receive a monthly stipend of N22,500 during their training period

The programme offers six-month and one-year training options across various technical fields

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The federal government has commenced applications for the second cohort of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Programme, with successful participants set to receive a monthly stipend of N22,500.

The development was announced in a statement issued on Monday by Boriowo Folasade, Director of Press and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Education.

Participants will receive a monthly stipend of N22,500 during their training period. Photo: Ministry of Education, Presidency.

Source: UGC

FG outlines plan to boost youth skills

According to the ministry, the initiative is part of ongoing efforts to equip young Nigerians with practical skills that can support employment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

Applications officially opened on April 13, 2026, with interested Nigerians encouraged to enrol in the nationwide programme aimed at strengthening technical capacity and addressing unemployment challenges.

The Minister of Education, Maruf Tunji Alausa, described the programme as a strategic intervention designed to provide industry-relevant skills for the modern economy.

He stated that the government’s investment in vocational training is intended to create opportunities for self-reliance, innovation, and long-term development.

Training structure and areas of focus

The ministry disclosed that the programme will run in accredited training centres across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Participants can choose between a six-month or one-year training track, depending on their background and experience.

Training will cover sectors considered critical to economic development, including construction, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), automotive technology, agriculture, creative media, fashion, cosmetology, tourism, catering, and leather works.

Successful participants will receive nationally recognised certificates upon completion of the programme.

Stipend and additional support

The federal government said beneficiaries will receive a monthly stipend of N22,500 throughout the duration of their training.

The ministry also noted that it will collaborate with the Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture and Tourism to expand opportunities in creative and cultural industries.

Applicants are required to commit to full participation throughout the training period.

Eligibility and programme options

The TVET initiative offers two main training pathways tailored to different categories of applicants.

The Short-Term Certificate (STC) programme, which lasts six months, is designed for first-time trainees, school leavers, and individuals without formal education. Applicants must provide a valid National Identification Number (NIN) and Bank Verification Number (BVN).

The Vocational Education and Innovation (VEI) programme runs for one year and targets individuals with prior education or informal training experience. Entry requirements include proof of skills through Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL), a First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC), or any recognised non-formal education certificate.

Available Skills

Electrical Installation

Welding & Fabrication

Painting, Decoration & Finishes (Interior Design)

Floor Cladding, Tiling & Interlocking

Brick laying, Blocklaying & Concreting

Network System Installation

Computer Hardware & GSM Repair & Maintenance

Social Media Communications

Creative Media (Digital Media Production)

Motorcycle & Tricycle Repair

Vulcanising & Tire Repair

Auto-body Works (Panel Beating)

Automobile Mechanic

Refrigeration & Air-Conditioning

Plumbing & Pipe-fitting

Woodwork, Carpentry & Joinery

Furniture making & Upholstery

Blacksmithing

Solar PV Installation & Maintenance

Automobile CNG Conversion & Maintenance

Mechanised Agriculture(Mechanics or Operations)

Livestock Farming (Bee Keeping, Poultry & Animal Husbandry)

Fashion Design & Garment Making

Beauty Therapy & Cosmetology

Hospitality Training

Training Centres

The ministry noted that training centres are available in all six geopolitical zones, in the following centres:

Federal & State Technical Colleges

State-owned accredited institutions

Registered private vocational centres

How to Apply

To apply: go to https://www.tvet.education.gov.ng/, upload relevant documents, choose a training centre and trade, and submit your application for review.

Mr Tunji Alausa described the TVET Programme as a strategic intervention aimed at empowering young Nigerians Photo: Ministry of Education.

Source: Twitter

FG opens YEIDEP portal offering N500,000 grant to youths

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has officially commenced recruitment for Batch B of the Youth Economic Intervention and Deradicalisation Programme (YEIDEP), offering eligible Nigerian youths access to grants of up to N500,000.

The initiative, which began nationwide on March 9, 2026, is part of a broader strategy to tackle unemployment, encourage entrepreneurship, and support economic inclusion.

Designed as a youth-focused empowerment scheme, YEIDEP aims to provide startup capital and financial access to millions of young Nigerians, helping them build sustainable businesses and reduce reliance on limited job opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng