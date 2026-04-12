Jesus of Oyingbo, originally Immanuel Odumosu, claimed to be the second coming of Christ in Nigeria

His ministry grew from 20 members to thousands, but faced serious allegations of abuse and control

Amidst miracles and controversies, Odumosu's life ended unexpectedly without resurrection, unlike his biblical namesake

Many Nigerians are familiar with the name Jesus of Oyingbo; it was a household name in the 90s, particularly in Lagos. He had claimed to be a saint and described himself as Jesus Christ who had returned.

The late Jesus of Oyingbo's actual name was Immanuel Olufunmilayo Odumosu. Despite claiming to have performed several miracles for his members, he misstepped on a staircase and died. Unfortunately, he did not resurrect on the third day like the biblical Jesus Christ.

Story of the popular Jesus of Oyingbo Photo Credit: @HeIsJayjam

Source: Twitter

According to the narrative by the Archivi.ng, the Jesus of Oyingbo was a carpenter before venturing into the spiritual narrative and made his huge fortune with his ministry.

The narrative reads:

"In 1952, a Nigerian carpenter declared himself Jesus, the son of God. He said the world was in darkness and his duty was to establish the kingdom of God in people’s hearts. But on January 16, 1988, while recovering from an illness, he missed a step on the stairway and fell headlong onto a concrete floor. He died the next day and, unlike Jesus, didn’t resurrect three days later. His parents named him Immanuel Olufunmilayo Odumosu. Everyone called him the Jesus of Oyingbo.

"In the 1940s, Odumosu worked as a cabinet maker at the P&T Workshop for ten years before leaving to start his own furniture business. The early years were difficult before he began to make a decent living. Around this period, he claimed to have had a direct encounter with God and, on his 38th birthday in October 1952, established a religious group that later became the Universal College of Regeneration (UCR)."

How Odumosu's church grew

The Jesus of Oyingbo reportedly started his church with 20 members, and attendees started giving testimonies about their experiences. He relocated to the Oyingbo area of Lagos due to tension between him and the Ogboni fraternity.

The narrative continues:

"After his first meeting with twenty members in Lagos, one attendee described the event as 'one of the most remarkable events in the history of Nigeria and society in particular.' By the end of the year, tensions with the Reformed Ogboni Fraternity, a frequent target of Odumosu’s sermons, forced the group to relocate. They moved to 40, Denton Street in Oyingbo. Here, the Jesus of Oyingbo was born.

"His following grew from a small group to thousands, with branches in Ibadan and his hometown, Ijebu-Ode. He soon established a commune that housed hundreds of followers, separated from what he described as a sinful outside world. His sermons addressed societal ills, warnings, and visions of the future. He drew inspiration from both the Bible and the Quran, reflecting his background, with a Christian father and a Muslim mother.

"By the mid-1970s, Odumosu had become wealthy, with a chain of lucrative businesses ranging from food and printing to retail, farming and furniture. At the same time, his movement drew criticism. Former members and observers made allegations of forced labour, strict control of members’ lives, and sexual exploitation within the commune."

Allegations against Jesus of Oyingbo

However, there were human rights and sexual abuse allegations against the Jesus of Oyingbo. One of his former members, Taiwo Oshinuga, made the allegation against him.

The story concluded:

"One of his most prominent accusers was Taiwo Oshinuga, who joined the commune as a child through her mother. Before admitting new male members, she said, Odumosu would give them 12 strokes of a special cane. All members surrendered a percentage of their income, and entrepreneurs handed over their businesses. Married couples were separated and expected to live as “brother and sister.” Odumosu had to approve copulation contact between all members, because “sex was only for procreation.” But his rules did not apply to him.

"Oshinuga alleged that Odumosu impregnated her and her twin sister when they were only 13 years old. Every woman in the commune was believed to be “at his service.” He slept with many of them, resulting in over 100 children, or gave them away to his male followers, believing women should not choose their own husbands. After ten years and three children, Oshinuga left the commune in 1975, separating from her mother, twin sister and a younger sister that Odumosu also married.

"Odumosu blamed the media and perceived political enemies, like Obafemi Awolowo, for what he described as false reports about his kingdom. The controversies contributed to dozens of members leaving the commune between 1976 and 1980. Still, many remained, citing reported healings and spiritual experiences attributed to the Jesus of Oyingbo. He had many other pet names: Father Abraham II, Adam II, Immanuel the Christ, The Stone of Offence and The Stumbling Block. Until the day he took a tumble and died at the age of 73, he never stopped believing he was the second coming of Jesus Christ."

Jesus of Oyingbo accused of sexual assaults Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

FG declares public holiday for Easter

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has declared Friday and Monday, April 3 and 6, 2026, as public holidays for the celebration of this year's Easter. April 3 is Good Friday, and April 6 is Easter Monday.

This was announced in a statement by Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, on Wednesday, April 1.

The minister then congratulated the Christians in Nigeria and the world at large on the occasion. He urged Nigerians to reflect on the virtues associated with the Easter celebration.

Source: Legit.ng