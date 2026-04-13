Independent National Electoral Commission said no verified forensic evidence linked its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to the alleged partisan X post

ICT Director Lawrence Bayode said the matter had been referred to security agencies and a third-party forensic expert for further investigation

Bayode raised concerns over digital impersonation and AI misinformation, warning that online content could be manipulated and mislead the public

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission has stated that there is currently no verified forensic evidence connecting its Chairman, Prof. Joash Amupitan, to an alleged partisan post circulating on X.

The commission’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, Lawrence Bayode, made the clarification during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Monday.

INEC Announces Next Action Over Pro-APC X Post Allegedly Linked To Amupitan

Source: Facebook

“Even though we are seeing that some guys have carried out a forensic investigation on that account, as we speak, there is no verified forensic evidence linking the chairman to the post,” he said.

Investigation referred to security agencies

Bayode explained that the matter has not been dismissed, noting that it has already been escalated for further scrutiny by relevant authorities, Channels Television reported.

“We are taking this further even though we have referred this to security agencies, and as I said, we rely on evidence. We are also going to be engaging a third-party forensic expert to help look at this,” he said.

He added that INEC would also conduct an internal review alongside external forensic assessment before reaching a conclusion.

“I will not base my judgment on the screenshot; I will not allow that to guide my conclusion,” he stated.

INEC to engage independent forensic experts

According to Bayode, the commission is preparing to bring in external specialists to ensure a thorough and unbiased investigation.

“I know that the commission will engage a third-party expert to also look at this, and that will guide the conclusion of the commission,” he said.

He stressed that both internal and independent examinations would be used to determine the authenticity of the claims.

ICT director warns about AI-generated misinformation

The ICT director also raised concerns about the reliability of artificial intelligence tools in verifying online content, Vanguard reported.

“Grok honestly can hallucinate just like any modern artificial intelligence system, and I think the key is to verify important information, especially for decision or public communication,” he said.

“So any AI system can hallucinate, and so Grok can also hallucinate,” he added.

Digital impersonation concerns raised

Bayode further noted that social media accounts can be compromised or falsely created using another person’s identity, warning that digital impersonation remains a growing threat.

INEC Announces Next Action Over Pro-APC X Post Allegedly Linked To Amupitan

Source: Facebook

“If people can hack into your system if it’s not well protected… our social media platforms are protected by two-factor authentication,” he said.

He also suggested that manipulation of online content could mislead the public, adding that such issues highlight broader risks in the digital space.

“That account was renamed; the content there, maybe, would have been manipulated again,” he said.

Fresh call for INEC chairman Amupitan’s sack

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that MURIC called for the removal of INEC chairman over a controversial legal brief on Christian genocide allegations.

Thousands die annually in Nigeria amidst complex violence involving Christians and Muslims, influenced by sectarian tensions. Both the African Union and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu reject genocide claims, emphasising terrorism as the core issue in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng