The Nigerian Air Force carried out a precision strike on a terrorist logistics hub near Jilli in Borno State, destroying vehicles and neutralising several fighters

The operation followed sustained intelligence gathering and surveillance along the Bindul Jilli axis, which had been identified as a major insurgent movement corridor

Military authorities said the attack disrupted planned terrorist operations and weakened ISWAP logistics capacity in the Gubio area

The Nigerian Army has announced a major operational success against insurgent networks in Borno state, following a targeted air strike on a suspected logistics base linked to the Islamic State West Africa Province.

The mission was carried out by the Air Component of Operation HADIN KAI after days of surveillance and intelligence gathering in the North East theatre.

Nigerian Air Force jets conducted precision strikes on a suspected ISWAP enclave in Borno State. Photo: X/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Military authorities said the strike took place near Jilli, an abandoned settlement in Gubio Local Government Area. The location had been identified as a key movement corridor and supply hub for terrorist fighters and their collaborators.

Air strike targets key insurgent hub

According to the Nigerian Army, the operation followed extensive Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance activities along the Bindul Jilli axis.

The area has remained under watch since a deadly improvised explosive device attack earlier in the year that claimed the lives of eight soldiers.

Renewed attention to the corridor intensified after recent coordinated attacks in Ngamdu and Benisheik, which were believed to have relied on the same logistics network.

Military planners responded by increasing aerial monitoring and gathering human intelligence to track movements within the region.

On April 11, surveillance teams observed unusual activity involving motorcycles and vehicles converging on a single point near Jilli.

The movement raised suspicion and was later confirmed by multiple intelligence sources to involve insurgents and supply handlers preparing for operations.

Operation HADIN KAI crushes an insurgent logistic route in the North East. Photo: FB/HQNigerianArmy

Source: Twitter

Intelligence driven mission disrupts planned attacks

Following verification, the Air Component executed a series of precision strikes on the identified location. The military said the targeting process followed strict procedures, with continuous aerial monitoring used to assess the outcome of the attack.

Post strike findings indicated that the facility was successfully destroyed. Several fighters were neutralised and their equipment, including vehicles, was damaged. Survivors were seen dispersing from the area after the assault.

The Army said intelligence suggested that the group had been preparing to receive supplies for planned attacks on military positions within the Gubio axis. The operation is believed to have disrupted those plans and weakened the group’s operational capacity.

Arrest of suspect provides further insight

In a related development, troops arrested a suspected logistics courier identified as Turja Bulu in Ngamdu a day after the strike. During initial questioning, he reportedly admitted involvement in a recent attack on a military formation in Benisheik.

The suspect also disclosed that he had been sent to deliver supplies to other fighters operating in nearby locations. Military officials said the arrest provides additional insight into the structure and movement of insurgent logistics in the region.

The Nigerian Army said operations will continue to target remaining elements and sustain pressure on terrorist networks across the North East.

Borno gov lists 3 secret terrorists hideouts

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Babagana Zulum had urged the military high command to launch a fully coordinated offensive across the Lake Chad region to dismantle Boko Haram and ISWAP hideouts.

He delivered the message while hosting the new Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, during a visit to Maiduguri.

Zulum said the current security gains will not hold unless the armed forces confront the entrenched cells around the Lake Chad islands.

Source: Legit.ng