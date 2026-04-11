The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives reaffirmed the National Assembly’s support for the Armed Forces in combating terrorism and banditry across Nigeria

The lawmaker stated that the 10th Assembly committed to stronger legislative backing, improved funding, and oversight following the attack that killed Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and others in Borno State

He urged Nigerians to support security agencies with credible intelligence, stressing that collective cooperation was necessary to restore peace and stability

FCT, Abuja - The Deputy Spokesperson of the House of Representatives has reaffirmed that the National Assembly will continue to stand behind the Nigerian Armed Forces in ongoing efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, and other violent crimes across the country.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja on Saturday, April 11, the lawmaker said the 10th National Assembly remained committed to providing legislative support, funding, and oversight to strengthen the capacity of security agencies.

Reps Deputy Spokesperson Makes Notable Declaration Amid Nigeria's Security Woes

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He made the remarks while reacting to a recent terrorist attack on Nigerian Army troops in Benisheikh, Borno State, during which Brigadier General Oseni Braimah and other soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty.

Legislature calls for stronger security collaboration

The lawmaker, who represents a constituency in Benue State under the Labour Party, noted that Nigeria was facing complex and evolving security threats, including insurgency, kidnapping, and armed banditry.

He stressed that effective response required close collaboration between the legislature and the executive arm of government.

“The National Assembly will stand firmly with our armed forces and all security agencies to defeat terrorists and bandits threatening the peace and unity of our country,” he said.

Commitment to defence funding and oversight

He commended the bravery of troops deployed in conflict zones, describing them as patriots who continue to make sacrifices to preserve the country’s territorial integrity.

According to him, the House of Representatives would continue to prioritise security in its legislative agenda through improved budgetary allocations, enhanced welfare packages for personnel, and stronger intelligence support systems.

The lawmaker also emphasised the importance of accountability in defence expenditure, noting that effective oversight remains critical to ensuring transparency and proper utilisation of resources.

“We understand that the government cannot afford everything at the same time which is true. Nevertheless timely release of funds for procurement of critical defence assets will go a long way in addressing threats against the country,” he said.

Call for public cooperation in security efforts

He further urged Nigerians to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information that could aid ongoing operations against criminal groups.

“The battle against terrorism and banditry is not for the military alone. It requires the cooperation of all Nigerians. Citizens must remain vigilant and support security agencies with useful information,” he added.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that sustained cooperation between the legislature, executive, and security forces would ultimately restore peace and stability across affected regions of the country.

Source: Legit.ng