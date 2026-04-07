The Special Anti-Touting Squad in Anambra state has destroyed a multi-million naira drug cache in the state

The agency carried out a major enforcement operation targeting illicit drug activities in Onitsha and environs

The squad warned that persons involved in the sales, distribution, or consumption will face strict consequences

The Special Anti-Touting Squad of Anambra State (SASA) on Thursday, April 2, carried out a major enforcement operation targeting illicit drug activities in Onitsha, culminating in the public destruction of hard drugs valued at N80 million.

“Drugs must stop in Anambra,” warns SASA as ₦80m worth of illegal substances destroyed. Photo: nsukkaparrot

Source: Twitter

Karen James, SASA's media aide, said that the drugs were recovered and confiscated during several raids and operations within Onitsha and environs.

She said the exercise, which drew widespread public attention, shows SASA’s firm commitment to dismantling drug networks and curbing criminality across the state, adding that such effort is in line with the mandate given to the agency by Governor Charles Soludo when it was established.

SASA vows zero tolerance on drug crimes

In an interview with Legit.ng during the exercise, the state director of SASA, Monday Nwokoye, reiterated the agency’s zero-tolerance stance on drug abuse and touting.

“Drugs must stop in Anambra. Anyone caught will be dealt with decisively,” he warned.

Nwokoye disclosed that the destroyed substances were seized from multiple locations, including Nsugbe in Anambra East local government area; Umuchu in Aguata local government area; Ojoto and Oba in Idemili South local government area; Nkpor in Idemili North local government area; Nkwelle Ezunaka in Oyi local government area; and the Greater Onitsha area.

He emphasised that the destruction was intentional and irreversible, so that the confiscated drugs do not re-enter the market.

The SASA boss, who described drug dealers and distributors as criminals whose activities pose a serious threat to public safety, stressed that drug abuse fuels theft, violence, and broader insecurity within the state.

Confiscated illegal drugs being destroyed as SASA sends stern warning in Anambra. Photo: nsukkaparrot

Source: Twitter

He called on residents to actively support law enforcement efforts by reporting suspicious activities and noted that community cooperation remains essential to sustaining a safe and secure society.

Governor of the state, Chukwuma Soludo, was further commended for his continued support and commitment toward strengthening security operations across the state.

"SASA remains resolute in its mandate to eliminate drug abuse, touting, and other forms of criminality within Anambra state."

"We appeal to the public, if you see something, say something. Together, we can build a safer and healthier Anambra state," he concluded.

On the fate of the drug dealers, he noted that the majority of them ran away when their hideouts were stormed, while those arrested were handed over to the appropriate law enforcement operatives for diligent prosecution.

Anambra Police arrest woman luring bike riders

The Anambra state Police have arrested a five-member gang, including a woman accused of luring commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders, to remote locations for robbery.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the female suspect, Adaobi Udeze, reportedly posed as a passenger to deceive riders, allowing other gang members to attack and rob them of motorcycles and belongings.

The arrests were carried out by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Awkuzu, with items recovered, including a firearm and stolen motorcycles.

Source: Legit.ng