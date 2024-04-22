Two soldiers, Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani have been dismissed for ‘stealing armoured cables’ at Dangote Refinery in Lagos

The Nigerian Army also handed over the dismissed soldiers to relevant authorities for further prosecution

The army spokesman, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu said the dismissal is a demonstration of the army’s zero-tolerance for criminality within its ranks

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Army has dismissed two soldiers, Corporal Innocent Joseph and Lance Corporal Jacob Gani with immediate effect for ‘stealing armoured cables’ at Dangote Refinery in Lagos.

The dismissed soldiers were also handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution.

The Director Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, April 22 via the Army X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @HQNigerianArmy

“Two soldiers have been dismissed from the NA with immediate effect and handed over to relevant authorities for further prosecution.”

Nwachukwu said the decision underscores the army’s resoluteness in maintaining its institutional integrity and reputation.

The Army spokesperson added that it is also a demonstration of the army’s zero-tolerance for misconduct and criminality within its ranks.

He explained that the investigation revealed that the two soldiers abandoned their duty post and were in unauthorized possession of the materials.

“Subsequently, they were both charged with Failure to Perform Military Duties punishable under section 57, sub-section (1) and Other Civil Offences punishable under section 114, sub-section (1) of the Armed Forces Act CAP A20, the Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

“They were summarily tried. During the trial, the evidence against them was presented and they were given the opportunity to present their cases and defend themselves, but were however found guilty of the charges levelled against them in accordance with military laws.”

