Nigeria has recorded over 1.7 million patients currently on HIV treatment as of April 2026

Benue State leads the country with more than 191,000 individuals receiving care, followed by Akwa Ibom and Lagos

The figures reflect Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to life‑saving HIV medication nationwide

According to the National Data Repository, Nigeria continues to make progress in providing treatment for people living with HIV.

As of April 2026, over 1.7 million patients are currently on treatment across the country.

Nigeria records over 1.7 million HIV patients on treatment in April 2026. Photo credit: Wilpunt/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

This reflects ongoing efforts to expand access to care and ensure that more people receive life‑saving medication.

Benue leads in HIV treatment numbers

Benue State has the highest number of patients on treatment, with 191,225 individuals. This makes it the state with the largest HIV treatment population in Nigeria. Akwa Ibom follows with 142,216 patients, while Lagos records 137,006 patients.

These figures highlight the states most affected by HIV and the scale of treatment programmes in place.

Top 10 states by HIV treatment numbers

The states with the highest treatment numbers are:

These states account for a significant share of Nigeria’s HIV treatment population.

Other states making progress

Beyond the top 10, several states also report strong treatment numbers. Abia has 49,061 patients, Taraba 48,871, and Imo 47,846.

Even states with smaller populations, such as Ekiti (12,271) and Sokoto (9,068), are ensuring that thousands of people receive care.

National outlook

The distribution of patients shows that HIV treatment is widespread across Nigeria, from urban centres like Lagos and Abuja to rural states such as Taraba and Adamawa. This reflects the national commitment to tackling HIV and ensuring that treatment reaches every part of the country.

See the full list across all states:

1. Benue: 191,225

2. ⁠Akwa Ibom: 142,216

3. ⁠Lagos: 137,006

4. ⁠Rivers: 90,403

5. ⁠Nasarawa: 65,890

6. ⁠FCT: 59,844

7. ⁠Kaduna: 56,818

8. ⁠Enugu: 55,062

9. ⁠Cross River: 53,514

10. ⁠Delta: 52,669

11. ⁠Abia: 49,061

12. ⁠Taraba: 48,871

13. ⁠Imo: 47,846

14. ⁠Anambra: 47,384

15. ⁠Plateau: 44,767

16. ⁠Kano: 41,601

17. ⁠Adamawa: 40,908

18. ⁠Kogi: 37,370

19. ⁠Niger: 32,873

20. ⁠Oyo: 32,126

21. ⁠Ogun: 30,399

22. ⁠Bauchi: 28,602

23. ⁠Edo: 27,317

24. ⁠Gombe: 26,618

25. ⁠Osun: 25,006

26. ⁠Borno: 23,819

27. ⁠Ondo: 21,448

28. ⁠Bayelsa: 19,477

29. ⁠Katsina: 19,208

30. ⁠Kebbi: 18,168

31. ⁠Ebonyi: 15,399

32. ⁠Kwara: 14,548

33. ⁠Jigawa: 14,104

34. ⁠Zamfara: 12,641

35. ⁠Ekiti: 12,271

36. ⁠Yobe: 10,726

37. ⁠Sokoto: 9,068

Nigeria’s HIV treatment programme continues to expand, with millions of lives being supported through access to medication. The figures from April 2026 demonstrate both the scale of the challenge and the progress being made.

Lagos strengthens HIV response with 137,006 patients currently on treatment. Photo credit: Wilpunt/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

WHO mentions injection that can prevent HIV

Legit.ng earlier reported that On July 14, 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced new guidelines recommending twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir as an additional pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option for HIV prevention.

WHO reported that large trials showed near-complete protection against HIV, including zero infections in one major study and very few in another.

Source: Legit.ng