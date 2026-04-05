Full List: Numbers of Patients Currently on Treatment for HIV in All 36 Nigerian States in 2026
- Nigeria has recorded over 1.7 million patients currently on HIV treatment as of April 2026
- Benue State leads the country with more than 191,000 individuals receiving care, followed by Akwa Ibom and Lagos
- The figures reflect Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to expanding access to life‑saving HIV medication nationwide
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According to the National Data Repository, Nigeria continues to make progress in providing treatment for people living with HIV.
As of April 2026, over 1.7 million patients are currently on treatment across the country.
This reflects ongoing efforts to expand access to care and ensure that more people receive life‑saving medication.
Benue leads in HIV treatment numbers
Benue State has the highest number of patients on treatment, with 191,225 individuals. This makes it the state with the largest HIV treatment population in Nigeria. Akwa Ibom follows with 142,216 patients, while Lagos records 137,006 patients.
These figures highlight the states most affected by HIV and the scale of treatment programmes in place.
Top 10 states by HIV treatment numbers
The states with the highest treatment numbers are:
- Benue – 191,225
- Akwa Ibom – 142,216
- Lagos – 137,006
- Rivers – 90,403
- Nasarawa – 65,890
- FCT (Abuja) – 59,844
- Kaduna – 56,818
- Enugu – 55,062
- Cross River – 53,514
- Delta – 52,669
These states account for a significant share of Nigeria’s HIV treatment population.
Other states making progress
Beyond the top 10, several states also report strong treatment numbers. Abia has 49,061 patients, Taraba 48,871, and Imo 47,846.
Even states with smaller populations, such as Ekiti (12,271) and Sokoto (9,068), are ensuring that thousands of people receive care.
National outlook
The distribution of patients shows that HIV treatment is widespread across Nigeria, from urban centres like Lagos and Abuja to rural states such as Taraba and Adamawa. This reflects the national commitment to tackling HIV and ensuring that treatment reaches every part of the country.
See the full list across all states:
1. Benue: 191,225
2. Akwa Ibom: 142,216
3. Lagos: 137,006
4. Rivers: 90,403
5. Nasarawa: 65,890
6. FCT: 59,844
7. Kaduna: 56,818
8. Enugu: 55,062
9. Cross River: 53,514
10. Delta: 52,669
11. Abia: 49,061
12. Taraba: 48,871
13. Imo: 47,846
14. Anambra: 47,384
15. Plateau: 44,767
16. Kano: 41,601
17. Adamawa: 40,908
18. Kogi: 37,370
19. Niger: 32,873
20. Oyo: 32,126
21. Ogun: 30,399
22. Bauchi: 28,602
23. Edo: 27,317
24. Gombe: 26,618
25. Osun: 25,006
26. Borno: 23,819
27. Ondo: 21,448
28. Bayelsa: 19,477
29. Katsina: 19,208
30. Kebbi: 18,168
31. Ebonyi: 15,399
32. Kwara: 14,548
33. Jigawa: 14,104
34. Zamfara: 12,641
35. Ekiti: 12,271
36. Yobe: 10,726
37. Sokoto: 9,068
Nigeria’s HIV treatment programme continues to expand, with millions of lives being supported through access to medication. The figures from April 2026 demonstrate both the scale of the challenge and the progress being made.
WHO mentions injection that can prevent HIV
Legit.ng earlier reported that On July 14, 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) announced new guidelines recommending twice-yearly injectable lenacapavir as an additional pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) option for HIV prevention.
WHO reported that large trials showed near-complete protection against HIV, including zero infections in one major study and very few in another.
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.