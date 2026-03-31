Breaking: Tinubu's Minister of Power, Adelabu, Resigns, After Presidential Order
President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has resigned from his position as a member of the current administration.
Adelabu, who contested in the Oyo state governorship election in 2023, might have resigned to pursue his ambition in the 2027 poll in the southwest state following the directive by the president that political appointees who have interest in contesting in the 2027 elections should resign on or before March 31.
The minister's resignation came amid the outcry in the country that the electricity supply has become poor recently, and many Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the minister.
In his defence, Adelabu explained that the main cause of the recent power problem was a shortage of gas and apologised to Nigerians. He promised that the issue would be fixed in two weeks.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng