President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has resigned from his position as a member of the current administration.

Adelabu, who contested in the Oyo state governorship election in 2023, might have resigned to pursue his ambition in the 2027 poll in the southwest state following the directive by the president that political appointees who have interest in contesting in the 2027 elections should resign on or before March 31.

Adebayo Adelabu resigns from President Bola Tinubu's cabinet Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The minister's resignation came amid the outcry in the country that the electricity supply has become poor recently, and many Nigerians have taken to social media to condemn the minister.

In his defence, Adelabu explained that the main cause of the recent power problem was a shortage of gas and apologised to Nigerians. He promised that the issue would be fixed in two weeks.

Source: Legit.ng