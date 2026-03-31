A Nigerian woman who offered to get married to an autistic member of Omega Power Ministry has reintroduced herself after the marriage

In a video, she was asked to introduce herself, and she shared her former name and her current name after marriage

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages

A Nigerian woman who volunteered to marry the adopted son of Apostle Gift Chibuzor of Omega Power Ministry reintroduced herself after the marriage.

She made this known in an interview, which emerged after mixed reactions followed news of the marriage on social media.

A woman who married autistic OPM member reintroduces herself after wedding. Photo: Facebook/Omega Power Ministry, Ebirablog9ja

Source: UGC

Monetary gifts and other mouth-watering gifts were awarded to the woman for agreeing to marry the autistic man.

Woman reintroduces herself for marrying autistic man

While many observers expressed admiration and support, others questioned her motives and the circumstances surrounding the union.

In a video shared by Ebirablog9ja on Facebook, the newlyweds were being interviewed by a reporter.

When asked what her name was, the woman said:

"Formerly, I am Miss Blessing Isimeme Jack. Now married, I am now Mrs Blessing Aboy Chibuzor."

Watch the Facebook video below:

OPM: Reactions trail woman's reintroduction after marriage

Ándìsáh Ōf Kógì said:

"Hope this woman go give him her kpekus chop, make she maltreat this boy inside the other room because this boy no go fit talk am. E go be like say. Dad chi: Chibuzor did she give u chop? Chi: yesss. Chi: Chibuzor she didn't give you right. Change :yessss. Confusion and cheating go dey this marriage oo. Daddy chibuzor by CCTV oo."

Salihu Jibril said:

"This woman totally confused because the weeding is emajency and the husband never understand what is going on up till now."

Yakubu Gold N Silver said:

"The world is full of troubles. The woman could be her biological mother and only holy Spirit knows about it.

Blessing O Simpa said:

"Why explanation of the names? Just say Mrs aboy. This boy no even know waiting dey happen."

Abubakar Lukman said:

"Hmmm. Whether he is aware or not when they start working on him every night his body will gets used to it. Massage that em Rod wey he dey take mastb. Em mind go dey."

Salihu Hadeejah said:

"This boy go Sabi knack kpekus, cos I no go hear story say his not good in bed. Our 99 problem is now marriage man. Make any Nigeria celebrities enter 99 problems A KA aboy chibuzor dm oooo."

Elemi Favour Happiness said:

"Is the wey his enjoying the his wife's voice for me. His wife's voice is turning him on see him eyes nah, is on high tension."

A mother of 3 who married autistic man reintroduces herself after wedding. Photo: Facebook/Omega Power Ministry, Ebirablog9ja

Source: TikTok

In a related story, a man shared what he noticed about Aboy's marriage to the mother of three.

Apostle Chibuzor shares changes in autistic man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere of Omega Power Ministry has shared what changed about his autistic adopted son.

He posted a picture of the couple a day after the wedding and shared what he observed about the newlywed man.

While some people criticised the woman, others stormed the comments section to offer congratulatory messages.

Source: Legit.ng