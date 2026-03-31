Three people have lost their lives after a three-storey building used as a church collapsed in Accra, Ghana

Rescue teams pulled 20 survivors, mostly women and children, from the rubble as investigations began

The tragedy has reignited urgent concerns about building safety standards and the use of unfinished structures

At least three people, two women and a man, have died after a three-storey building being used as a church collapsed on worshippers in Accra, Ghana, on March 29.

The incident occurred in the New Town area, where locals say the structure had been unfinished for years but was still being used for church services.

Rescue teams search collapsed church building in Accra as survivors receive urgent hospital treatment. Photo credit: Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Rescue efforts and survivors

According to BBC, Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak confirmed that 20 others, mostly women and children, were rescued and are receiving treatment in hospitals. He stated: “There is 90-95% certainty that we no longer [have] any persons [trapped].”

Emergency teams worked through the night under floodlights to search the rubble. Initial reports had confirmed two deaths and 14 rescued, but figures were later updated to reflect 20 survivors.

The collapse followed heavy rainfall, though the exact cause remains unknown. Investigations have been launched to determine why the building gave way. Eyewitnesses described the structure as “very weak” and poorly maintained, with the community long aware of its unsafe condition.

Eyewitness accounts

Locals reported hearing trapped victims calling for help under the rubble. One eyewitness said the building had been part of a school and left unfinished for several years, raising questions about why it was allowed to host public gatherings.

The national fire service shared images on X showing rescue operations as crowds gathered anxiously around the scene. Authorities continue to clear debris and check for any additional victims.

Building safety concerns in Ghana

This tragedy has reignited concerns about building safety standards in Ghana. It recalls the 2012 collapse of a multi-storey shopping centre, which was blamed on poor construction. The incident highlights urgent questions about the use of unfinished structures for public gatherings and the enforcement of safety regulations.

The collapse of the church building in Accra is a stark reminder of the importance of enforcing building safety standards. With lives lost and families affected, the tragedy underscores the need for stricter oversight to prevent similar disasters in the future.

Emergency responders clear debris after deadly Accra building collapse leaves worshippers trapped. Photo credit: Lucas Mukasa/Anadolu via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Classroom block of school collapses

Legit.ng earlier reported that a classroom block at Odokekere High School in the Ikorodu area of Lagos collapsed during school hours. According to The Cable, reports indicated that the building caved in while students were present, sparking panic among parents and residents.

Online videos showed people rushing to the school to confirm the safety of their children. Eyewitnesses stated that there was no casualty in the incident. They explained that students had been hurriedly evacuated before the structure gave way, ensuring that all pupils were safe.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 16, 2026, the Lagos special committee on rehabilitation of public schools (SCRPS) confirmed that the collapsed block had already been marked for demolition before the incident. The committee, which was re-inaugurated on November 4, 2019, explained that plans were in place to replace the structure with a modern classroom facility.

Source: Legit.ng