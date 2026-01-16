A classroom block at Odokekere High School in Ikorodu collapsed during school hours, sparking panic among parents and residents

Eyewitnesses confirmed that no casualty was recorded, as students were evacuated before the structure gave way

The Lagos State Government stated the block had already been marked for demolition and announced plans for immediate relocation and reconstruction

A classroom block at Odokekere High School in the Ikorodu area of Lagos collapsed on Thursday during school hours.

According to The Cable, reports indicated that the building caved in while students were present, sparking panic among parents and residents. Online videos showed people rushing to the school to confirm the safety of their children.

Odokekere High School building collapses as students evacuate safely in Ikorodu. Photo credit: Tamunotonye/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Eyewitnesses stated that there was no casualty in the incident. They explained that students had been hurriedly evacuated before the structure gave way, ensuring that all pupils were safe.

In a statement issued on Friday, January 16, 2026, the Lagos special committee on rehabilitation of public schools (SCRPS) confirmed that the collapsed block had already been marked for demolition before the incident. The committee, which was re-inaugurated on November 4, 2019, explained that plans were in place to replace the structure with a modern classroom facility.

The statement read:

“The state government regrets the unfortunate incident. However, a classified information from the SCRPS office, reveals that the classroom block had already been marked for demolition in order to construct a befitting classroom edifice that will accommodate the huge population of students in the school. We also wish to state that no casualty was recorded at the building collapse. All of our students are in perfect condition. The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has also ordered immediate relocation of the pupils to nearby schools, so as not to disrupt their academic activities. A team of the officials of SCRPS will be visiting the school today, to have an on the spot assessment of the incident, in order to enable government work out modalities, to begin immediate construction of an ultra-modern classroom block, that will accommodate the huge population in the school."

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was reported to have ordered the relocation of students to nearby schools to avoid disruption of their academic activities.

The SCRPS added that officials would visit the school for an on-the-spot assessment to enable the government to begin immediate construction of a new classroom block.

SCRPS begins assessment to construct ultra-modern classroom block at Odokekere High School. Photo credit: Tamunotonye/Getty

Source: Getty Images

3-storey building under construction collapses

Legit.ng earlier reported that panic erupted in Awka, the Anambra state capital, on Thursday, September 25, after a three-storey building with four suspended floors, located behind the Anambra State House of Assembly at Ekwueme Square, suddenly collapsed.

Eyewitnesses said the structure, which was still under construction and at the roofing stage, caved in without warning at around 11.40am, trapping several people inside, including construction workers. Another bystander said residents and passers-by immediately attempted to dig through the rubble with their bare hands in a desperate effort to rescue those trapped, as reported by Punch.

Rescue operations were slowed down by a lack of equipment, with no excavators or heavy-duty machines immediately available.

Source: Legit.ng