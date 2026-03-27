The Air Force Institute of Technology had announced that about 3,000 students would graduate, with 305 earning first class honours

The commandant said the combined convocation featured strong performances across aerospace, engineering and postgraduate programmes

The institute had unveiled plans to expand its master’s degree offerings and sustain immediate certificate issuance for graduates

The Air Force Institute of Technology, Kaduna, is set to graduate about 3,000 students during its combined second, third and fourth convocation ceremonies, with 305 candidates attaining first class honours.

The institution said the outcomes reflect steady academic growth and a stronger focus on advanced technology training.

The Air Force Institute of Technology had announced the graduation of about 3,000 students. Photo: FB/AFIT

Source: Facebook

The Commandant of the Air Force Institute of Technology, Air Vice Marshal A.K. Ademuwagun, disclosed this at a press briefing held at the Air Force Base in Kaduna ahead of the ceremonies scheduled for March 26 to March 28.

He described the convocation as a major milestone for the institute’s academic development, Punch reported.

“This milestone reflects our growing reputation as a hub for advanced technological education and a centre of excellence in Nigeria.”

Convocation events and academic scope

Ademuwagun said the three day programme would include induction ceremonies, exhibitions, project commissioning and a convocation lecture. He added that the activities were designed to demonstrate the institution’s blend of academic learning, research and practical innovation.

“The ceremonies will showcase not only academic achievements but also our commitment to innovation, research and practical solutions to national challenges.”

He disclosed that 513 of the graduating students completed programmes in Aerospace Engineering and Aircraft Engineering Technology. According to him, the disciplines are central to the operational needs of the Nigerian Air Force and the wider aviation sector.

The Air Force Institute of Technology graduates about 3,000 students in Kaduna. Photo: AFIT

Source: Facebook

Unique training structure explained

Ademuwagun noted that AFIT remains the only institution in the country operating a tripartite structure that combines military training with polytechnic and university education.

“AFIT is uniquely positioned as a tripartite institution, combining military, polytechnic and university education under one roof.”

A breakdown of the graduating class showed that 2,112 students were trained under programmes accredited by the National Universities Commission, while 729 completed courses regulated by the National Board for Technical Education. Another 159 students graduated from the School of Postgraduate Studies.

On performance, Ademuwagun said 305 students earned first class honours, while 146 recorded distinctions in NBTE programmes. He added that 51 postgraduate students also graduated with distinctions.

Top graduates and future expansion

Three students were named overall best graduates. They are Oluwole Winner Oluwatimilehin of Aerospace Engineering, Ahmed Amrah Abdulkadir of Cyber Security, and Babalola Jacobs David Oluwasegun of Physics.

“They all graduated with near perfect CGPAs of 4.99, which is a remarkable academic feat and a testament to dedication and hard work.”

Ademuwagun also announced plans to expand the institute’s postgraduate offerings, increasing master’s degree programmes from two to 12 in the next academic session.

He said all graduates would receive their original certificates immediately after convocation, while engineering graduates would be inducted by the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria.

LASU matriculates 14,893 students

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Lagos State University had formally admitted 14,893 new undergraduates for the 2025/2026 academic year.

The vice chancellor, Prof Ibiyemi Olatunji Bello, addressed the fresh students at the matriculation ceremony held on the Ojo main campus on Monday, December 1, and urged them to uphold discipline and remain focused on their academic goals.

Source: Legit.ng