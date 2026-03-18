Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri approves ₦19.6 billion Mother and Child Specialist Hospital in Yola

The Adamawa State government says the hospital aims to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in Adamawa State

Fintiri explains that the facility will serve as a training center and improve healthcare services in the North-East

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Yola, Adamawa State – Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State has approved the construction of a state-of-the-art Mother and Child Specialist Hospital in Yola.

The proposed Mother and Child Specialist Hospital will cost the state ₦19.6 billion, and it’s expected to be completed within 52 weeks.

The landmark project is designed to significantly strengthen maternal, neonatal, and child healthcare services across the state.

The project aligns with Governor Fintiri’s commitment to reducing maternal and infant mortality rates.

The hospital will also improve access to quality healthcare and position Adamawa as a referral hub for specialized medical services in the North-East region.

As reported by Daily Trust, the hospital will be equipped with modern medical technology and specialized units when completed.

The state governor explained that the hospital capable units to handle high-risk pregnancies, neonatal intensive care, pediatric emergencies, and other complex medical cases affecting women and children.

Mother and Child Specialist Hospital will also serve as a training and research centre for healthcare professionals.

It will help to strengthen capacity and improve the quality of medical services within the state’s health sector.

It will offer other healthcare services like advanced diagnostic and laboratory services, fully equipped operating theatres, intensive care units, emergency response facilities, and modern inpatient wards designed to provide quality care for patients.

Projects executed by Adamawa governor trends

Recall that Fintiri’s administration executed over 100 infrastructural, educational, health, and social projects across Adamawa state, transforming both urban centres and rural communities.

The administration completed major road networks, flyovers, and township roads, including the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Flyover, Yola, and the Nyibango-Yolde Pate Road in Yola South.

Over 100 new primary health care centres were built, while hospitals such as Numan General Hospital and Specialist Hospital, Yola, underwent comprehensive development and modernisation.

Governor Fintiri hosts special Ramadan Iftar.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Fintiri hosts Ramadan Iftar to foster unity among diverse community members in Adamawa State.

The event marks a historic state government initiative to promote inclusiveness and strong leadership bonds.

Fintiri emphasizes peace and social harmony as foundations for sustainable development in Adamawa

Source: Legit.ng