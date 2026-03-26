An FCT High Court had ordered the arrest of Kabiru Turaki after he failed to appear for arraignment in a police-filed criminal case

The court ruled that a petition seeking transfer of the case did not justify Turaki’s absence from proceedings

Prosecutors said the charge against the former minister involved alleged false information submitted to police in 2022

A Federal Capital Territory High Court has ordered the arrest of Kabiru Turaki, described as a factional national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, over his continued absence from court in a criminal case instituted by the Inspector General of Police.

The order was issued on Thursday, March 26, by trial judge U.P. Kekemeke, who ruled that Turaki failed to provide any valid reason for refusing to honour the court’s summons, The Cable reported.

Court orders the arrest of Kabiru Turaki over his absence from a police-filed case. Photo: TaminuTuraki

Source: Twitter

The judge said the defendant was under a legal obligation to appear, having been properly notified of the proceedings.

Police allege false information

The police filed a one-count charge against the former minister, accusing him of giving false information in a petition submitted in October 2022. Prosecutors told the court that Turaki was expected to be present for his arraignment but ignored the directive without lawful excuse.

Court records show that the case first came up on January 28, when Turaki was scheduled to take his plea. Proceedings were stalled that day due to his absence.

At the resumed sitting, the prosecution informed the court that the defendant had been summoned and urged the judge to issue a bench warrant.

Prosecutors insisted Turaki ignored a valid court summons. Photo: FB/KabiruTuraki

Source: Facebook

Court rejects defence argument

Counsel to Turaki opposed the application, arguing that his client stayed away because a letter had been written to the Chief Judge of the FCT High Court.

The defence said the letter requested that the case be reassigned to another judge due to a petition questioning confidence in the court.

In his ruling, Kekemeke rejected the argument. He held that filing a petition before the Chief Judge does not halt criminal proceedings unless a formal directive is issued.

The judge maintained that the court retains authority to proceed until such an order is made.

Following the ruling, the court granted the prosecution’s request and ordered Turaki’s arrest. The matter was adjourned to March 5 for further proceedings.

PDP elects new party officers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had elected new party officers on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Governor Seyi Makinde said the new officers have the mandate of the PDP to move the party forward.



Source: Twitter

Legit.ng reports that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elected Kabiru Turaki (SAN), the former minister of special duties and intergovernmental affairs, as its new national chairman at its ongoing national convention.

The Oyo State governor congratulated the new PDP officers led by Alhaji Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN) as Chairman.

Governor Makinde made the announcement via his X handle @seyiamakinde on Sunday, November 17, 2025.

2 PDP governors reject Wike, Fayose, others' expulsion

Legit.ng also reported that two governors elected on the PDP platform rejected the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, by the party's leaders at the national convention in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The PDP suspended Wike, along with the former governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose, and the former national secretary of the party, Samuel Anyanwu.

The motion for the expulsion of the party leaders was moved by Olabode George, the former national vice chairman of the PDP. His motion was supported by Samaila Burga, the PDP chairman in Bauchi state.

Source: Legit.ng