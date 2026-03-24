The All Progressives Congress has dismissed reports that it had agreed on a consensus governorship candidate for Lagos State ahead of the 2027 election

Party insiders said discussions with President Bola Tinubu focused on unity, mobilisation and preparations for upcoming party activities

Sources confirmed that no endorsement was given to any aspirant and that governorship succession plans were not discussed

Claims that the All Progressives Congress has settled on a consensus governorship candidate for Lagos state ahead of the 2027 election have been dismissed by sources familiar with recent high-level party discussions.

Multiple insiders who attended a closed-door meeting between President Bola Tinubu and South West party leaders said no agreement was reached on candidate selection for Lagos or any other state.

Reports that party stakeholders discussed consensus options during talks hosted by President Bola Tinubu have been dismissed. Photo: FB/Olamilekan Adeola,Sharafadeen Alli,ObafemiHamzat

Source: Facebook

They described reports linking Deputy Governor Obafemi Hamzat to a consensus ticket as inaccurate and misleading.

According to those present, the gathering focused on broader political strategy rather than succession politics.

Discussions reportedly centred on party unity in the South West, preparations for the forthcoming APC National Convention and measures to strengthen support for the President ahead of the next general elections.

Focus on unity, mobilisation plans

One participant at the meeting rejected suggestions that governorship tickets were discussed.

“There was no conversation about consensus candidates for Lagos or any other state,” the source said.

“The meeting centred on unity, mobilisation and positioning the party for future electoral responsibilities.”

Sources also said the President reiterated his preference for internal democracy, noting that aspirants should be allowed to test their strength through recognised party processes. No instructions were issued on endorsements, and no aspirant was presented or screened during the meeting.

President Bola Tinubu met South West APC leaders during a closed-door political engagement.

Source: Facebook

Party leaders were encouraged to deepen engagement with members at the grassroots level, especially as the administration continues to implement economic reforms.

Participants were urged to communicate government policies more clearly to the public, including efforts aimed at easing the effects of fuel subsidy removal.

No endorsement, no succession talks

President Tinubu also briefed attendees on the outcome of his recent visit to the United Kingdom, outlining its implications for Nigeria’s economic relations and investment prospects.

Sources said the briefing formed part of a wider conversation on governance and national outlook rather than electoral positioning.

Insiders were unanimous that no succession plan for Lagos was tabled.

“There was no directive from the President on the Lagos governorship ticket. Reports suggesting a consensus arrangement are simply rumours,” another source said.

They added that consultations within the Lagos chapter of the APC remain ongoing and informal, with no official timetable yet for deciding the party’s flag bearer. Any eventual selection, they said, would comply with constitutional provisions and electoral guidelines.

Power minister declares governorship ambition

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, said it was his turn to become Oyo state governor in 2027.

Legit.ng recalls that Adelabu had earlier said he returned to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to help President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and to extend a hand of fellowship and reconciliation with all members of the party.

Adelabu noted that his return to the ruling APC from the Accord Party is not to succeed Governor Seyi Makinde in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng