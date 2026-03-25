Women’s organisations across Nigeria submitted coordinated letters to lawmakers in all 36 states demanding swift passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill

The advocacy campaign was led by the League of Women Voters of Nigeria alongside major women-led civil society groups

Campaign leaders warned that delays beyond April could derail implementation ahead of the next election cycle

Women’s advocacy groups across Nigeria have intensified pressure on lawmakers to speed up the passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill, submitting formal requests to members of the National Assembly and state legislatures in all 36 states.

The coordinated push unfolded simultaneously nationwide, with delegations visiting constituency offices to demand urgent legislative action.

Women’s organisations intensified pressure on lawmakers nationwide on special seats. Photo: FB/ABAT

Source: Facebook

According to a statement made available to Legit.ng, the campaign was driven by a coalition of civil society groups, grassroots organisations and women leaders who said the timing was critical as lawmakers resumed work on constitutional amendments.

They argued that direct engagement at constituency level was necessary to ensure legislators fully grasped the public backing and national importance of the proposed reform.

Nationwide push for legislative action

The advocacy network was led by the League of Women Voters of Nigeria, working alongside the National Council of Women Societies, National Association of Women Journalists, Federation of Muslim Women’s Association of Nigeria and the International Federation of Women Lawyers, among others.

The groups said the bill would address long-standing gaps in women’s representation across elective offices.

Speaking in Abuja, NILOWV President Irene Awuna-Ikyegh described the proposed law as a national development issue rather than a narrow gender concern.

She said inclusive governance was essential for building institutions that reflect Nigeria’s social and demographic diversity.

Concerns over electoral timeline

Awuna-Ikyegh warned that continued delays could derail implementation before the next election cycle. She said failure to secure passage by April would effectively shut the door on deploying the policy in upcoming polls.

Women groups mount pressure on lawmakers to fast track the passage of the Special Seats for Women Bill. Photo: FB/HoR

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According to her, the measure was designed to correct systemic imbalances that have limited women’s political participation for decades.

In letters submitted to lawmakers, the groups urged legislators to support the bill, align Nigeria with global democratic standards and respond to growing public demand for inclusive representation.

The correspondence also stressed that stronger gender balance would improve governance outcomes nationwide.

“These letters are to further strengthen the support for the special seats at the grassroots with Leaders at the constituencies, policy influencers and members of the 10th assembly. This is the momentum that says Nigerian women have spoken in a unified voice for passage of the bill.”

Other coalition leaders echoed similar views, noting that reserved seats would significantly widen access for women seeking elective office.

Gender Strategy Advancement International Executive Director Adaora Onyechere Sydney-Jack said the mobilisation reflected growing resolve to strengthen Nigeria’s democracy through fair representation and meaningful inclusion.

Ogun to host Africa women in medicine leadership summit

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that global attention will turn to Ogun state later this month as healthcare leaders from across Africa and beyond gather for the 2026 Global Africa Women in Medicine Summit, known as GAWIM 2026.

The event follows the successful debut edition hosted in Lagos last year and signals growing momentum around women-led leadership in healthcare.

Source: Legit.ng