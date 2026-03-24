The Labour Party has zoned the presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for the 2027 elections

Nenadi Usman emphasised social justice and grassroots involvement in the upcoming electoral processes

The opposition party implemented digital membership registration 'to enhance transparency and accessibility for Nigerians'

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nenadi Usman, national chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, said the party has zoned its presidential ticket to the South.

As reported by The Cable, Usman spoke in Abuja, adding that the decision was already settled within the party.

Labour Party national chairperson Nenadi Usman reveals the party’s presidential ticket will be zoned to the South ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @NaijaTrend_1, @UkohaNjoku

Source: Twitter

Labour Party zones ticket to South

The Punch also noted the update.

She said:

“We have one certain decision that we have taken and that is that we will certainly not field any aspirant from northern Nigeria. We have zoned the position to southern Nigeria.

“So if any northerner comes now to want to contest elections, we certainly will not accept that.”

Labour Party promises social justice – Usman

Meanwhile, Usman noted that the party is poised to provide social justice and equal opportunities for Nigerians.

As reported recently by Business Day, Usman said this at the unveiling of the Labour Party’s Online Registration Portal in Abuja.

She said the party had learnt lessons from previous elections, adding that the ongoing electronic registration would address earlier challenges.

Usman said:

“The party aims to ensure that grassroots members and union affiliates are actively involved in elections, improving transparency and accountability."

Usman assured that the party would meet the timeline in the Electoral Act, 2026, for submission of its digital membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

She added:

“This is an opportunity to enable all Nigerians, at home and abroad, to register as bonafide members without traveling to physical offices.

“Registrants will select their home states, ensuring that membership records are accurate and verifiable.

“Members can register from anywhere and download their membership cards."

Some Nigerian voters express support for the Labour Party during the 2023 elections. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Labour Party is a social democratic political party in Nigeria. The party was created in 2002 and was previously known as the Party for Social Democracy (PSD) before changing to its current name the following year. Built on the ideology of social democracy, the party aims to promote and defend social democratic principles and ideals for the purpose of achieving social justice, progress and unity.

On May 27, 2022, the party's membership and support increased drastically as the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, joined the party shortly after he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to run for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

Read more on Labour Party:

Opposition member speaks on party membership

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo argued that he did not defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okonkwo stated that he resigned from the ruling APC before joining the Labour Party.

Source: Legit.ng