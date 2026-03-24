Breaking: Labour Party Discloses Zone for 2027 Election Presidential Ticket
- The Labour Party has zoned the presidential ticket to Southern Nigeria for the 2027 elections
- Nenadi Usman emphasised social justice and grassroots involvement in the upcoming electoral processes
- The opposition party implemented digital membership registration 'to enhance transparency and accessibility for Nigerians'
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
FCT, Abuja - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Nenadi Usman, national chairperson of the Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, said the party has zoned its presidential ticket to the South.
As reported by The Cable, Usman spoke in Abuja, adding that the decision was already settled within the party.
Labour Party zones ticket to South
The Punch also noted the update.
She said:
“We have one certain decision that we have taken and that is that we will certainly not field any aspirant from northern Nigeria. We have zoned the position to southern Nigeria.
“So if any northerner comes now to want to contest elections, we certainly will not accept that.”
Labour Party promises social justice – Usman
Meanwhile, Usman noted that the party is poised to provide social justice and equal opportunities for Nigerians.
As reported recently by Business Day, Usman said this at the unveiling of the Labour Party’s Online Registration Portal in Abuja.
She said the party had learnt lessons from previous elections, adding that the ongoing electronic registration would address earlier challenges.
Usman said:
“The party aims to ensure that grassroots members and union affiliates are actively involved in elections, improving transparency and accountability."
Usman assured that the party would meet the timeline in the Electoral Act, 2026, for submission of its digital membership register to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
She added:
“This is an opportunity to enable all Nigerians, at home and abroad, to register as bonafide members without traveling to physical offices.
“Registrants will select their home states, ensuring that membership records are accurate and verifiable.
“Members can register from anywhere and download their membership cards."
Labour Party is a social democratic political party in Nigeria. The party was created in 2002 and was previously known as the Party for Social Democracy (PSD) before changing to its current name the following year. Built on the ideology of social democracy, the party aims to promote and defend social democratic principles and ideals for the purpose of achieving social justice, progress and unity.
On May 27, 2022, the party's membership and support increased drastically as the former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, joined the party shortly after he left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in a bid to run for the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.
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Opposition member speaks on party membership
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Okonkwo argued that he did not defect from the All Progressives Congress (APC).
Okonkwo stated that he resigned from the ruling APC before joining the Labour Party.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content creator with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.