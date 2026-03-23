The Federal High Court convicted and sentenced Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to 72 years imprisonment for money laundering without an option of fine

Justice James Omotosho held that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission proved the nine-count charge beyond reasonable doubt and ordered the sentences to run concurrently

The court noted that Nwabuoku diverted funds meant for defence while at the Ministry of Defence and acknowledged his refund of over N200 million during investigation

The Chukwunyere Nwabuoku has been sentenced to 72 years in prison by the Federal High Court for money laundering.

Recall that former president Buhari has appointed Anamekwe Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to oversee the Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation (OAGF)

A court sentences Chukwunyere Nwabuoku to 72 years imprisonment for money laundering. Photo credit: @officialEFCC/ Wodicka/ullstein bild

Source: UGC

His appointment follows the ongoing investigation of Ahmed Idris, Accountant-General of the Federation (AGF) for financial impropriety by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

In a letter dated May 20, 2022 and signed by Aliyu Ahmed, permanent secretary (Finance), Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the appointment is pending the outcome of the investigation.

Legit.ng noted that Nwabuoku was later suspended following allegation of fraud.

While the sentence carries no option of fine, the court ruled on Monday, March 23.

Justice James Omotosho presided over the case, holding that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had successfully proved the nine-count charge beyond a reasonable doubt.

“The defendant is hereby convicted as charged,” Justice Omotosho declared, sentencing Nwabuoku to eight years imprisonment on each count, amounting to 72 years in total.

Counts to run concurrently

The judge clarified that the sentences would run concurrently, effectively reducing the time Nwabuoku would serve at any given point, Daily Trust reported.

Justice Omotosho described Nwabuoku’s diversion of funds, intended for security and defence during his tenure as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Defence, as “appalling.”

He also praised the EFCC for the thoroughness of its prosecution.

“The act of diverting funds meant for national security is appalling. The EFCC has presented detailed and convincing evidence,” the judge said.

During proceedings, the judge noted that Nwabuoku voluntarily returned part of the siphoned funds, amounting to over N200 million, as testified by the ninth prosecution witness. The defence did not dispute this repayment.

Background of charges and bail

Nwabuoku had been granted bail of N500 million with two sureties of like sum after being arraigned on January 15, 2025, on a nine-count amended charge marked FHC/ABJ/CR/240/2024.

For money laundering, Chukwunyere Nwabuoku is handed a 72-year jail term. Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The charges allege that Nwabuoku committed the offences while serving as Director of Finance and Accounts at the Ministry of Defence between 2019 and 2021.

The EFCC listed him as the sole defendant in the case, which was meticulously investigated and prosecuted.

“Justice has been served, and this serves as a warning that public funds must be protected,” said an EFCC spokesperson, commenting on the judgment.

753 Abuja duplexes: Court grants ex-CBN gov Emefiele ₦2bn bail

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Capital Territory High Court has granted bail at ₦2 billion to a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Halilu Yusuf granted Emefiele N2 billion bail on Monday, June 16, 2025. Emefiele was arraigned on an eight-count charge of unlawfully acquiring a housing estate comprising 753 units, allegedly stealing and taking control of billions of naira in proxy accounts among others.

Justice Yusuf ruled that Emefiele had been granted bail in three other criminal cases pending against him.

Source: Legit.ng