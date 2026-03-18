Breaking: NRC Announces Special Eid-El-Fitr Train Services for Nigerians

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) had announced special Eid-el-Fitr train services with additional trips and increased capacity across major corridors

The Lagos–Ibadan Train Service (LITS) had been scheduled to operate three trips in a one-day special arrangement to ease festive travel demand

The Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) had expanded operations, while a free Iddo–Osogbo service was introduced in partnership with the Osun State Government

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has unveiled special train services across major routes to support increased passenger movement during the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

In a statement via X, the corporation said the arrangement includes additional trips and expanded capacity to ensure smoother travel for Nigerians during the festive period.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) rolls out special Eid-el-Fitr train services with additional trips across key routes. Photo credit: NRC

Source: Twitter

Lagos–Ibadan corridor gets extra trips

On the Lagos–Ibadan route, the NRC announced a one-day increase in services to accommodate the expected rush.

According to the statement:

“As part of the festive arrangements, the Lagos–Ibadan Train Service (LITS) will operate three trips on Thursday, March 19, 2026.”

Departures from Lagos are scheduled for early morning, afternoon and evening, while return trips from Ibadan will also run at staggered intervals on the same day.

The corporation noted that services will revert to the regular timetable after the special arrangement.

Abuja–Kaduna services expanded

The Abuja–Kaduna corridor will also see an increase in train frequency during the Sallah period.

The NRC stated:

“On the Abuja–Kaduna Train Service (AKTS) corridor, the Corporation will operate two trips on Thursday, March 19, 2026, while three trips will run on Friday, March 20; Saturday, March 21; Sunday, March 22; and Monday, March 23, 2026.”

The move is aimed at easing congestion and providing more travel options for passengers during the holiday.

Free train service introduced in Osun partnership

In collaboration with the Osun state Government, the NRC will run a special narrow gauge service between Iddo and Osogbo.

The initiative will offer free transportation to selected passengers as part of the state’s Sallah programme. The corporation explained that while it will provide operational support and rolling stock, the service is fully sponsored by the Osun State Government.

Warri–Itakpe and eastern corridor maintain schedule

For the Warri–Itakpe line, trains will continue operating three times weekly, with departures scheduled on specific days from both ends of the route. Maintenance activities have been planned to ensure safety and efficiency.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) unveils special Eid-el-Fitr train services, featuring increased trips on major routes. NRC

Source: Getty Images

Similarly, services along the eastern narrow gauge corridor, including the Port Harcourt–Aba route, will maintain their regular timetable throughout the festive period.

Passengers advised to plan ahead

The NRC urged travellers to make adequate preparations ahead of their journeys to avoid last-minute challenges.

“Passengers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly, arrive early at stations, and comply with all ticketing and security procedures.”

The corporation reaffirmed its commitment to providing safe, reliable and efficient rail transport services across the country.

NRC extends Sallah greetings

The management also conveyed goodwill messages to Muslim faithful, encouraging Nigerians to take advantage of rail transport during the celebrations.

“The Corporation wishes all Muslim faithful a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Fitr celebration and encourages the public to continue to patronise rail transport as a safe and dependable means of travel.”

With the special services in place, the NRC aims to reduce travel stress and improve mobility for thousands of passengers expected to move across the country during the holiday period.

Kaduna–Abuja train collides

Passengers travelling from Kaduna to Abuja experienced disruption on Monday morning, March 16, after a train incident forced the service to halt along the rail corridor.

Earlier reports from passengers indicated that the Abuja-bound train had collided with another train on the route, preventing it from completing the journey as scheduled. The situation was first disclosed by security analyst Zagazola Makama in a post shared on X.

Source: Legit.ng