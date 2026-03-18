Banks have notified their customers of branch closures across the country

The banks suggested alternative banking channels to customers until the next resumption

They noted that the closure is in compliance with the government’s latest declaration

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology, and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Many commercial banks have notified their customers that their branches across the country will be closed for two days – Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20 – in compliance with the federal government’s declaration of both days as public holidays.

All bank branches will be closed on Thursday and Friday. Photo: Bloomberg/contributor.

Source: Getty Images

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, declared the public holidays in commemoration of Eid-el-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

The banks that have sent messages to their customers felicitated with Muslims across the country and wished them joyful celebrations.

Banks announce next resumption

The banks announced that their branches across the country will be closed on both days and will be open again for businesses and banking services on Monday, March 23, 2026.

Some of the banks that have sent public notices include: Wema Bank, Premium Trust Bank, and Stanbic IBTC Bank.

On its official X page, Wema Bank wrote:

“Wishing you a joyful Eid-el-Fitr!

"Please be informed that our branches will be closed from March 19–20, 2026, in observance of Eid-el-Fitr. Regular operations resume on March 23, 2026. Kindly use our digital channels for seamless banking.”

Premium Trust wrote:

“In line with the Federal Government-approved holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr, please be informed that our branches will be closed on Thursday, March 19th, 2026, and Friday, March 20th, 2026.

“Banking operations at our branches will resume on Monday, March 23rd, 2026. During this period, all our alternative channels will be available to meet your banking needs.”

Stanbic IBTC wrote:

“Our branches will be closed in celebration of the Eid el-Fitr, but your banking does not have to pause; our digital channels are always open to serve you. Have a joyous celebration.”

Banks advise customers to use e-channels

Bank customers have been advised to use ATMs, mobile apps, internet banking, and USSD platforms to carry out transactions during the one-day holiday.

They also advise customers to engage only with their verified official social media accounts to avoid falling victims of fraudsters.

FG urges Muslims to uphold values of Ramadan

Meanwhile, the federal government urged Muslims and all Nigerians to uphold the virtues associated with the holy month, including love, generosity, peace, tolerance and sacrifice.

Tunji-Ojo, in the statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Interior, Magdalene Ajani, urged Nigerians to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country’s peace, unity and sustained development.

He further advised citizens to celebrate responsibly and show kindness to vulnerable members of society during the festivities.

The banks advised customers to explore alternative banking channels during the closure. Photo: Bloomberg/contributor.

Source: Getty Images

CBN discloses 30 banks have met new capital requirements

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) disclosed the 30 Nigerian banks that have met the minimum capital requirements ahead of the March 31 deadline.

The apex bank noted that the remaining banks are undergoing regulatory verification before final confirmation of compliance.

All banks are expected to meet the new capital requirements, which were set in April 2024, before the March 31, 2026, deadline.

Source: Legit.ng