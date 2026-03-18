Ikeja Electric has announced a planned four-month power disruption in Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos

The outage is due to rehabilitation and maintenance of a 132kV GIS substation

Customers in affected areas have been advised to prepare for intermittent power supply

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Ikeja Electric has informed residents and business owners in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos State that they may experience a prolonged power outage lasting up to four months due to scheduled maintenance at a major transmission facility.

The outage is linked to the rehabilitation of a 132kV Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substation at the Amuwo Transmission Station.

Ikeja Electric announces extended power disruption in Amuwo Photo: Sirisak Boakaew

Source: UGC

Customers in the affected areas have been advised to prepare for disruptions during the period.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by Ikeja Electric via its official X handle on Wednesday, March 18.

Network rehabilitation to affect power supply

According to the statement, the maintenance exercise is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, March 19, 2026, at 10:00 a.m., and will run until Thursday, July 30, 2026.

The company noted that the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ikeja Electric will collaborate to minimise the impact on customers during the project.

The affected feeders include:

11-AmuwoINJ-T1 serving Old Ojo Road and Ijesha Express

11-AmuwoINJ-T2 covering Jakande 1 and Jakande 2

33-AmuwoTCN lines supplying Amukoko and Hongxing 1 and 2

During the exercise, electricity supply to these areas may be disrupted intermittently as technical teams carry out the upgrade works.

The company explained that the project is aimed at strengthening power infrastructure and improving the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply within the affected communities.

The statement reads:

“Please be informed that rehabilitation and maintenance works on the 132kV GIS substation at the Amuwo Transmission Station will commence on Wednesday, March 18, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. and are expected to continue until Thursday, July 30, 2026.

During this period, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Ikeja Electric will work collaboratively to minimise the impact of the project on customers served by the listed feeders.

This critical upgrade is aimed at strengthening the power infrastructure and enhancing the reliability and efficiency of electricity supply to customers within the affected areas.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your patience, understanding, and continued cooperation.”

Amuwo residents advised to plan for outage Photo: Ikeja electric

Source: Getty Images

Why the upgrade is important

Power sector experts say large-scale substation rehabilitation is essential to improving grid stability and electricity distribution.

Such upgrades enhance power evacuation capacity, reduce system faults, and improve overall service delivery, although they may result in temporary supply disruptions for consumers.

EKEDC announce power outage

In a related development, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) also recently announced a three-day power outage in Lagos’s Lekki District to carry out network upgrade works.

The outage, which took place between March 13 and March 15, 2026, affected Lekki and surrounding communities as engineers carried out maintenance at the Lekki Injection Substation.

Source: Legit.ng