List of Projects Executed by Nigerian Governor Trends
Nigeria

List of Projects Executed by Nigerian Governor Trends

by  Ezra Ukanwa
4 min read
  • Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration executed over 100 infrastructural, educational, health, and social projects across Adamawa state, transforming both urban centres and rural communities
  • The administration completed major road networks, flyovers, and township roads, including the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Flyover, Yola, and the Nyibango-Yolde Pate Road in Yola South
  • Over 100 new primary health care centres were built, while hospitals such as Numan General Hospital and Specialist Hospital, Yola underwent comprehensive development and modernisation

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration has executed over 100 major infrastructural, educational, health, and social projects across Adamawa state, transforming both urban centres and rural communities.

From roads and flyovers in Yola to health and education facilities in remote LGAs, the administration’s development agenda has left a visible mark on the state’s landscape.

The full list of projects executed by Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Fintiri since he takes office emerges.
Details of major projects delivered by the Adamawa State government under Governor Fintiri come to light. Photo credit: Original
Source: Original

The projects aim to improve mobility, boost trade, enhance learning, expand healthcare access, and provide basic utilities like water and electricity, Daily Trust reported.

The following is a comprehensive list of key projects executed under Governor Fintiri’s administration, grouped by sector for clarity.

Rural and urban roads

  1. Superhighway from Welcome to Yola to A.A. Lawan Junction
  2. Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Flyover, Yola
  3. Unity Flyover and Grade Interchange at Police Roundabout, Yola
  4. Flyover at Mubi Roundabout
  5. Flyover at A.A. Lawan Junction
  6. Half Cloverleaf Interchange at Welcome to Yola
  7. Expansion of Galadima Aminu Way, Jimeta
  8. Underpass at Fire Service Roundabout, Bekaji
  9. Dualisation of Shopping Complex Link Roads and construction of Bachure, Karewa, Nasarawo Borehole, Scope Road, Jambutu Street, Togo Street, Lekki Taba Street, Mambila Street & links, all in Jimeta
  10. Ongoing construction of 5 township roads in Yola South, including Nyibango-Yolde Pate (3.185km with 2-span bridges)
  11. Federal Housing Estate Road Network, Bajabure (18.3km)
  12. Kiri–Shelleng Road Completion
  13. Sukur Road, Madagali (14km)
  14. Girei–Pariya–Wuro Bokki Road (18km)
  15. Plum Road, Michika (11.2km)
  16. Mubi–Garta–Kamale Road (17.5km overlay with bridges)
  17. Kirchinga Road (10.3km overlay)
  18. Bekaji Estate Roads (10km)
  19. Madagali Township Roads (10km)
  20. Numan Township Road (3.5km)
  21. Hong Township Road (3.2km)
  22. Jada Township Roads (3.8km)
  23. Michika Township Roads (7.8km)
  24. Demsa Township Road (4.8km)
  25. Lamurde Township Road (2km)
  26. Nyibango–Yolde Pate Road, Yola South (3.185km with 2-span bridges)
  27. Bole/Lakare Road, Yola South
  28. Gella/Mubi South Township Road (2.4km)
  29. ATV Junction–Damare–NYSC Camp Road
  30. Njobbore Road, Girei
  31. Samsri Rural Road, Ganye (8.8km)
  32. Yerima Mayo Rural Access Road, Toungo
  33. Parda–Muninga Road, Fufore
  34. Bazza–Zaa Road, Michika (25km)
  35. Mararraba Dumne–Hombo Road, Song (16.9km)
  36. Ndikong Rural Road, Mayo Belwa (31km)
  37. Gongoshi Rural Road, Yola South (9.3km)
  38. Hong–Kuvu Gaya Road
  39. Matakam–Futu Road Box Culvert (3-cell)
  40. Garkida–Dabna Road (32km)
  41. Two Bridges on Gombi–Ngada Road

Markets, sports and public facilities

  1. Ultra-modern Shopping Complex, Yola
  2. Yola South Ultra-modern Market
  3. International Conference Center
  4. Ultra-modern Stadium and Sports Complex, Yola

Education projects

  1. Model School Yola South
  2. Model School Yola North
  3. Model School Girei
  4. Model School Demsa
  5. Model School Numan
  6. Model School Lamurde
  7. Model School Guyuk
  8. Model School Shelleng
  9. Model School Mayo-Belwa
  10. Model School Jada
  11. Model School Ganye
  12. Model School Toungo
  13. Model School Fufore
  14. Model School Song
  15. Model School Gombi
  16. Model School Hong
  17. Model School Maiha
  18. Model School Mubi North
  19. Model School Mubi South
  20. Model School Michika
  21. Model School Madagali
  22. Mega Secondary School, Lamurde
  23. Mega Secondary School, Madagali
  24. Mega Secondary School, Hong
  25. Guyuk Mega School
  26. Renovation of 10 Legacy Secondary Schools
  27. Construction and renovation of over 10,000 classrooms statewide, with modern furniture provided to over 200 schools

Health infrastructure

  1. Over 100 new Primary Health Care centres across the 21 LGAs
  2. Comprehensive development of Numan General Hospital (female surgical ward, paediatric ward, theatre complex, laboratory and mortuary building)
  3. Cottage Hospital, Girei
  4. Cottage Hospital, Gombi
  5. Cottage Hospital, Mayo Belwa (upgraded to general hospital)
  6. Cottage Hospital, Fufore
  7. Cottage Hospital, Shelleng
  8. Cottage Hospital, Lamurde
  9. Cottage Hospital, Guyuk
  10. Cottage Hospital, Demsa
  11. Cottage Hospital, Gulak (Madagali)
  12. Cottage Hospital, Dumne/Song
  13. Theatre and Maternity Complex, Mubi General Hospital
  14. Theatre and Laboratory Complex, Ganye General Hospital
  15. Renovation of College of Health Technology, Michika
  16. Total overhaul of Specialist Hospital, Yola, including maternal and child healthcare centre, laboratory complex, laparoscopic surgery complex, obstetric gynaecology centre and infectious disease centre

Housing and government projects

  1. 1,000 housing units for civil servants, Malkohi
  2. Ultra-modern High Court Complex, Yola
  3. New Government House Office Complex
  4. Automated security gates at Government House
  5. Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp groundwork
  6. Reconstruction of Gulak Police Barracks
  7. Water supply projects
  8. Upgrade of Yola Water Treatment Plant
  9. Upgrade of Jimeta Water Treatment Plant
  10. Installation of submersible pumps (Luggere, Karewa, Bekaji, Dandu, Yelwa, Fufore, Guyuk)
  11. Rehabilitation of Gulak Water Scheme
  12. Rehabilitation of Hong Water Scheme
  13. Rehabilitation of Michika Water Scheme
  14. Rehabilitation of Gombi Water Scheme
  15. Construction of 295 hand pump boreholes
  16. Construction of 40 solar-powered boreholes
  17. Golontabal Water System
  18. Wuro Bokki–Malabu Water Reticulation Project

Power and electrification

  1. 132KV double circuit transmission line (Song, Gombi, Mubi, Gulak)
  2. Reconnection of Michika and Madagali to national grid
  3. Connection of Toungo LGA to national grid
  4. Provision of electric transformers to over 50 communities

Gov Fintiri set to dump PDP for APC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state is reportedly preparing to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as political realignments gather momentum ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sources familiar with the discussions said the governor has been holding extensive consultations with federal and state lawmakers from Adamawa as the process approaches its final stage.

