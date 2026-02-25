Governor Ahmadu Fintiri’s administration executed over 100 infrastructural, educational, health, and social projects across Adamawa state, transforming both urban centres and rural communities

The administration completed major road networks, flyovers, and township roads, including the Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Flyover, Yola, and the Nyibango-Yolde Pate Road in Yola South

Over 100 new primary health care centres were built, while hospitals such as Numan General Hospital and Specialist Hospital, Yola underwent comprehensive development and modernisation

From roads and flyovers in Yola to health and education facilities in remote LGAs, the administration’s development agenda has left a visible mark on the state’s landscape.

The projects aim to improve mobility, boost trade, enhance learning, expand healthcare access, and provide basic utilities like water and electricity, Daily Trust reported.

The following is a comprehensive list of key projects executed under Governor Fintiri’s administration, grouped by sector for clarity.

Rural and urban roads

Superhighway from Welcome to Yola to A.A. Lawan Junction Lamido Aliyu Mustapha Flyover, Yola Unity Flyover and Grade Interchange at Police Roundabout, Yola Flyover at Mubi Roundabout Flyover at A.A. Lawan Junction Half Cloverleaf Interchange at Welcome to Yola Expansion of Galadima Aminu Way, Jimeta Underpass at Fire Service Roundabout, Bekaji Dualisation of Shopping Complex Link Roads and construction of Bachure, Karewa, Nasarawo Borehole, Scope Road, Jambutu Street, Togo Street, Lekki Taba Street, Mambila Street & links, all in Jimeta Ongoing construction of 5 township roads in Yola South, including Nyibango-Yolde Pate (3.185km with 2-span bridges) Federal Housing Estate Road Network, Bajabure (18.3km) Kiri–Shelleng Road Completion Sukur Road, Madagali (14km) Girei–Pariya–Wuro Bokki Road (18km) Plum Road, Michika (11.2km) Mubi–Garta–Kamale Road (17.5km overlay with bridges) Kirchinga Road (10.3km overlay) Bekaji Estate Roads (10km) Madagali Township Roads (10km) Numan Township Road (3.5km) Hong Township Road (3.2km) Jada Township Roads (3.8km) Michika Township Roads (7.8km) Demsa Township Road (4.8km) Lamurde Township Road (2km) Nyibango–Yolde Pate Road, Yola South (3.185km with 2-span bridges) Bole/Lakare Road, Yola South Gella/Mubi South Township Road (2.4km) ATV Junction–Damare–NYSC Camp Road Njobbore Road, Girei Samsri Rural Road, Ganye (8.8km) Yerima Mayo Rural Access Road, Toungo Parda–Muninga Road, Fufore Bazza–Zaa Road, Michika (25km) Mararraba Dumne–Hombo Road, Song (16.9km) Ndikong Rural Road, Mayo Belwa (31km) Gongoshi Rural Road, Yola South (9.3km) Hong–Kuvu Gaya Road Matakam–Futu Road Box Culvert (3-cell) Garkida–Dabna Road (32km) Two Bridges on Gombi–Ngada Road

Markets, sports and public facilities

Ultra-modern Shopping Complex, Yola Yola South Ultra-modern Market International Conference Center Ultra-modern Stadium and Sports Complex, Yola

Education projects

Model School Yola South Model School Yola North Model School Girei Model School Demsa Model School Numan Model School Lamurde Model School Guyuk Model School Shelleng Model School Mayo-Belwa Model School Jada Model School Ganye Model School Toungo Model School Fufore Model School Song Model School Gombi Model School Hong Model School Maiha Model School Mubi North Model School Mubi South Model School Michika Model School Madagali Mega Secondary School, Lamurde Mega Secondary School, Madagali Mega Secondary School, Hong Guyuk Mega School Renovation of 10 Legacy Secondary Schools Construction and renovation of over 10,000 classrooms statewide, with modern furniture provided to over 200 schools

Health infrastructure

Over 100 new Primary Health Care centres across the 21 LGAs Comprehensive development of Numan General Hospital (female surgical ward, paediatric ward, theatre complex, laboratory and mortuary building) Cottage Hospital, Girei Cottage Hospital, Gombi Cottage Hospital, Mayo Belwa (upgraded to general hospital) Cottage Hospital, Fufore Cottage Hospital, Shelleng Cottage Hospital, Lamurde Cottage Hospital, Guyuk Cottage Hospital, Demsa Cottage Hospital, Gulak (Madagali) Cottage Hospital, Dumne/Song Theatre and Maternity Complex, Mubi General Hospital Theatre and Laboratory Complex, Ganye General Hospital Renovation of College of Health Technology, Michika Total overhaul of Specialist Hospital, Yola, including maternal and child healthcare centre, laboratory complex, laparoscopic surgery complex, obstetric gynaecology centre and infectious disease centre

Housing and government projects

1,000 housing units for civil servants, Malkohi Ultra-modern High Court Complex, Yola New Government House Office Complex Automated security gates at Government House Permanent NYSC Orientation Camp groundwork Reconstruction of Gulak Police Barracks Water supply projects Upgrade of Yola Water Treatment Plant Upgrade of Jimeta Water Treatment Plant Installation of submersible pumps (Luggere, Karewa, Bekaji, Dandu, Yelwa, Fufore, Guyuk) Rehabilitation of Gulak Water Scheme Rehabilitation of Hong Water Scheme Rehabilitation of Michika Water Scheme Rehabilitation of Gombi Water Scheme Construction of 295 hand pump boreholes Construction of 40 solar-powered boreholes Golontabal Water System Wuro Bokki–Malabu Water Reticulation Project

Power and electrification

132KV double circuit transmission line (Song, Gombi, Mubi, Gulak) Reconnection of Michika and Madagali to national grid Connection of Toungo LGA to national grid Provision of electric transformers to over 50 communities

