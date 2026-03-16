The Ogun State Government commenced asphalt laying on Imoru Road in Ijebu-Ode, advancing a key reconstruction project

Officials said the upgrade eased long-standing transport challenges along the Imoru Ikoto corridor and improved access to adjoining communities

The administration of Dapo Abiodun reported delivering over 1,600 kilometres of roads statewide since 2019

The Ogun State Government has moved to a new phase in the reconstruction of Imoru Road in Ijebu-Ode with the commencement of asphalt laying, signalling steady progress on a project long awaited by residents and road users.

The road, which links Ondo Road through Imoru to Ikoto and neighbouring communities, has for years posed serious challenges due to its poor condition.

Ogun Governor Dapo Abiodun said his administration is prioritising completion of roads. Photo: FB/DapoAbiodun

Source: Facebook

Daily commuters and motorists along the corridor have endured delays, rising transport costs, and frequent vehicle breakdowns.

The ongoing reconstruction is expected to ease these difficulties and restore smooth movement across the axis.

Strategic corridor gets major upgrade

Imoru Road plays a vital role in regional connectivity, serving as a link to Epe, Ilese, and parts of Ijebu East. Its upgrade is projected to improve access for traders, commuters, and businesses while supporting economic activity across the surrounding communities.

Local transport operators and residents have welcomed the asphalt phase as a sign that completion is drawing closer.

Ogun governor assures drainage system will be included in the construction of the road. Photo: FB/DapoAbiodun

Source: Facebook

Speaking on the progress, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, described the asphalt laying as a critical stage in the project.

“This stage of the Imoru Road project represents a significant milestone in our determination to ensure that critical roads across the state are reconstructed to acceptable standards.

We understand the importance of this corridor to residents, businesses, and commuters, and we remain committed to delivering a durable road that will improve connectivity, ease transportation challenges, and support economic activities in and around Ijebu-Ode,” he said.

Broader infrastructure push statewide

Akinsanya said the work reflects the infrastructure agenda of Governor Dapo Abiodun, whose administration has focused on upgrading key roads to drive development and improve living conditions.

Beyond Imoru Road, the state has embarked on several major road projects, including the Agbara-Atan-Lusada Road in Ogun West, the Ota-Ifo-Abeokuta Road, and the Interchange-Papalanto-Obelle Road, which strengthens east to west movement within the state. Completed projects such as the Akute-Ajuwon-Alagbole Road, Awokoya Road, and the Igbeba-Talbort-Yidi Lane have also improved access in Ifo and Ijebu-Ode.

Since 2019, the Ogun State Government has constructed more than 1,600 kilometres of roads, with ongoing projects spread across all local government areas.

Officials say the Imoru Road upgrade fits into a wider plan to expand the road network, enhance mobility, and unlock new economic opportunities across the state.

1,600km of roads completed in Ogun - Abiodun

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun state had restated his administration’s determination to sustain the wide-scale reconstruction of roads across the state.

He said more than 1,600 kilometres of roads have been constructed since 2019, with a further 2,000 kilometres targeted before the end of his tenure.

Source: Legit.ng