Governor Dapo Abiodun officially launched the Ogun Learning Enhancement and Academic Resource Network (OgunLearn), a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered teaching and learning platform, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

The initiative was reported as a major step towards repositioning the state’s education sector for 21st-century learning.

Governor Abiodun highlights OgunLearn benefits

Speaking at the launch, Governor Abiodun said OgunLearn would provide comprehensive lesson resources and interactive learning support for students. He explained that the platform would also enable teachers to plan lessons, access teaching materials and track performance more efficiently.

The governor stated that OgunLearn was designed to promote creativity, digital thinking and self-paced learning. He added that beyond delivering educational content, the platform would nurture accountability, analytical thinking and lifelong learning skills among learners.

“Today, OgunLearn reflects our firm belief that every child, regardless of location or background, deserves access to quality education enhanced by technology,” he said.

Digital education innovation in Ogun state

Governor Abiodun noted that the initiative represented foresight, innovation and a deliberate effort to prepare children and youths for the future. He described OgunLearn as a digital education tool developed to modernise teaching and learning across schools in the state.

He emphasised that Ogun State was the only state in Nigeria operating a Skills Qualifications Awarding Body and an accredited training centre, enabling learners to become globally recognised digital professionals.

Ogun state education reform agenda

The governor listed several education and skills development initiatives introduced by his administration. These included:

- Ogun Skills Fund – to drive employability

- Ogun Educash and Ogun Scholar – to promote access and equity

- Ogun-Rehab – to modernise school infrastructure

- Ogun Teach – to strengthen teacher quality

- Ogun-DIPER – to enhance transparency and efficiency

“Collectively, these initiatives represent a deliberate system reform agenda that places learners, teachers and outcomes at the centre,” he said.

AI in education and workforce development

Governor Abiodun explained that exposing students to AI concepts would help build a workforce capable of innovating locally, competing globally and attracting high-value investments. He disclosed that OgunLearn was a key component of the broader Education Digital Transformation Agenda (OGSERA), through which the state had embraced technology to strengthen institutions, empower teachers and improve learning outcomes.

He highlighted the Digital Platform for Education Revitalisation (DIPER) as one of the state’s flagship digital achievements. According to him, DIPER had transformed how schools plan, deliver, track and manage teaching and learning, bringing transparency, efficiency and real-time data into school administration.

Ogun state as a national reference point

Governor Abiodun further noted that Ogun State had become a national reference point in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), making it a credible and employment-oriented pathway. He added that the state pioneered the Learner Identification System (LIN), which was later adopted nationally by the Federal Government as the Examination Learner Identification Number (ELIN).

“This is a clear testament that Ogun State is leading in education innovation,” he said.

Education as a lasting legacy

Governor Abiodun concluded by affirming that education remained the strongest legacy of his administration. “Through initiatives like OgunLearn, we are confidently building our future together,” he added.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, recalled how the state leveraged technology during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure uninterrupted learning. He noted that OgunLearn had further consolidated the state’s leadership in the education sector.

