Professor AbdulRazzaq AbdulMajeed Alaro has caused controversy by declaring “Kabiesi” title contradicts Islamic teachings

Public reactions have since emerged over whether addressing rulers as “Kabiesi” carries religious or cultural implications

An Isese practitioner in Kwara who spoke to Legit.ng reacted to the cleric’s remarks and shared more about the Yoruba culture

A prominent Islamic scholar, Professor AbdulRazzaq AbdulMajeed Alaro, has stirred controversy after declaring that addressing Yoruba traditional rulers as “Kabiesi” contradicts Islamic teachings and could attract grave spiritual consequences.

Cleric warns Yoruba rulers: calling you ‘Kabiesi’ attracts punishment in Islam. Photo: Yoruba Deen

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The cleric made the remarks in a viral lecture delivered during the recently concluded Ramadan, where he questioned the long-standing cultural practice among the Yoruba people.

Speaking in the lecture, Alaro argued that the title “Kabiesi”, commonly used to revere kings and traditional rulers, attributes a divine quality that, according to him, belongs solely to Allah.

“Is it good to be addressing traditional rulers and kings in Yoruba land as ‘Kabiesi’? For the truth, and I pray you understand me, there is a verse of the Quran on this, and the answer to this question is there,” he said.

“In this verse, Allah said He cannot be questioned. From my own little understanding of Yoruba, that quality Allah is referring to in this verse means the ‘Kabiesi’ title we are giving to our kings and traditional rulers. Allah says that the attribute is for Him alone.”

The scholar further urged traditional rulers to discourage their subjects from using the title, insisting that the Quran clearly forbids attributing such exclusivity to any human.

“If you can tell your followers to stop calling you Kabiesi, it would be better. The Quranic verse was very straightforward and clear in forbidding that name,” he added.

However, the comment drew reactions, particularly among traditional religion practitioners who view the statement as a misinterpretation of Yoruba culture and history.

Cleric’s claim misrepresents Yoruba culture - Traditionist

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, an Isese practitioner in Kwara state, Olalekan Awogbemi, faulted the cleric’s position. According to him, the cleric's comment is “misleading” and lacking in cultural understanding.

“I have listened to the lecture of the Alfa. As Onisese (Isese practitioner), these are some of the areas we always have issues with Muslims and Christians,” Awogbemi said.

“They always use a literal interpretation of their books to condemn our sacred culture.”

Prominent cleric warns Yoruba rulers against ‘Kabiesi,’ traditionists push back.

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He explained that the word “Kabiesi” is derived from “Kabi o si,” which he described as an honorary expression rather than a literal declaration of unquestionable authority.

“This sermon from the cleric is misleading because firstly, he did not even understand why our Obas are called Kabiesi,” he said.

“This word is just honorary, and in a real, practical sense, it does not mean the kings cannot be subjected to question.”

Awogbemi, who also referenced the governance structure of the Oyo Empire, noted that even the powerful Alaafin was not above accountability.

“I would urge the cleric and those interested in this matter to do a little research about the political setting in the old Oyo Empire. You would understand that, as great as the Alaafin is, he was still subjected to some people if he misbehaved,” he explained.

“This is why there is the popular ‘opening of the calabash’ practice.”

Awogbemi further accused some religious leaders of routinely criticising Yoruba traditions without a proper understanding of their origins.

“Most Islamic clerics and pastors always attack Yoruba traditions without even understanding the roots of what they are criticising,” he said.

Islamic cleric suspended after criticising Tinubu

Sheikh Alkali Abubakar Salihu Zaria has responded to his suspension by Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS) following a Ramadan sermon in Damaturu, Yobe state, where he openly criticised President Bola Tinubu, north-west governors, and corrupt officials.

Legit.ng had reported that during the sermon, he condemned insecurity, bandit attacks, and political favoritism, calling out the undue reverence given to ruling party members over accountability.

Source: Legit.ng