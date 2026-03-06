Alkali Abubakar Salihu Zaria has reacted to his suspension from Ramadan Tafsir in Damaturu after controversial comments about insecurity and political leaders

The cleric, a senior member of Jama’atu Izalatul Bidi’ah Wa’ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), admitted his preaching style went against the group’s guidelines and accepted the decision

The organisation said the suspension, approved by Sani Yahaya Jingir, was taken over concerns that his remarks could pose security risks

A senior Islamic scholar, Alkali Abubakar Salihu Zaria, has broken his silence after being suspended from delivering Ramadan Tafsir in Damaturu, Yobe State, following controversial remarks about insecurity and political leaders.

The cleric, who serves as the Assistant National Publicity Secretary of Jama’atu Izalatul Bidi’ah Wa’ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), said he regrets the comments that led to the disciplinary action but has accepted the decision in good faith.

The Islamic scholar says he regrets comments that led to his suspension from Ramadan Tafsir in Yobe State. Photo: Abubakar Alkali Zaria

Why was the cleric suspended?

JIBWIS announced his suspension on Monday, accusing him of making remarks that were inconsistent with the organisation’s preaching guidelines.

The decision came roughly 11 days after he began delivering Ramadan Tafsir sessions in Damaturu.

Prior to the commencement of Ramadan, the group, led by its National Chairman, Sani Yahaya Jingir, had assigned about 678 clerics to various mosques within Nigeria and neighbouring countries to conduct Qur’anic exegesis during the fasting period.

However, videos from Sheikh Alkali’s sermons later circulated on social media, sparking controversy.

Sermons that sparked controversy

In some of the clips, the cleric openly criticised certain political figures over the worsening security situation in northern Nigeria.

One video showed him mentioning the names of a minister, a state governor and other influential politicians, accusing them of failing to adequately address the growing insecurity.

In another sermon, he criticised Bola Ahmed Tinubu, claiming the president had not done enough to tackle the country’s security and governance challenges.

JIBWIS cites security concerns

In a statement shared on its official Facebook page, JIBWIS said the suspension was approved by Sheikh Jingir due to concerns that the cleric’s remarks could pose security risks.

The organisation cited three specific incidents that influenced the decision, including a sermon delivered at the police headquarters in Damaturu, a Tafsir session at Mokas Mosque where he wore volunteer attire, and another admonition he delivered after the Subhi prayer at Alimarami Mosque.

According to the group, although insecurity remains a serious issue affecting Nigerians, the manner in which the cleric expressed his views went against the organisation’s teachings and communication principles.

Cleric accepts fault

Speaking with the BBC, Sheikh Alkali acknowledged that his preaching style did not align with the group’s guidelines.

He said he had been cautioned earlier, before the suspension was eventually announced.

“I was warned before the suspension. As human beings, we are not free from mistakes,” he said.

The cleric explained that his remarks were influenced by frustration over the level of violence and suffering experienced by innocent citizens across parts of the country.

Suspended Islamic Cleric Speaks Out After Controversial Sermons on Insecurity.

Despite the suspension, he said he remains committed to his religious duties and respects the authority of the organisation.

