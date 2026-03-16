App-based drivers in Lagos and Ogun states suspended ride-hailing services in protest

The shutdown was organised by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria

Drivers were instructed to log out of ride-hailing platforms from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Drivers operating through Uber, Bolt, In-Drive and such apps in Lagos and Ogun states have suspended ride-hailing operations in protest against low fares and increasing operational costs, PUNCH reported.

The shutdown was organised by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria. Photo: Miko

Source: Getty Images

The action was organised by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria, which represents drivers operating on digital ride-hailing platforms across the country.

In a notice issued to drivers, partners and fleet owners, the union announced that the shutdown would run from 5:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday.

Drivers asked to log out of ride-hailing apps

The notice, signed by the union’s secretary, Yusuf Bamidele, advised members to log out of all ride-hailing platforms during the period and avoid accepting or completing trips.

Drivers were also encouraged to invite their colleagues and partners to participate in the protest while maintaining peaceful conduct throughout the exercise.

According to the union, the coordinated shutdown is intended to highlight challenges affecting the welfare of app-based drivers and the sustainability of ride-hailing services.

“This coordinated action is organised by the Amalgamated Union of App-Based Transporters of Nigeria as part of a collective effort to address pressing issues affecting the welfare and sustainability of app-based transport operations,” the notice stated.

Union raises safety concerns

The union also pointed to growing safety and security risks drivers face while carrying out their duties.

It added that the success of the protest would depend largely on the unity and participation of drivers, partners and fleet owners.

Bamidele said the shutdown forms part of ongoing efforts by the union to push for improved working conditions and fairer policies within Nigeria’s app-based transport sector.

Previous protests over drivers’ welfare

The union has repeatedly raised concerns about what it describes as poor welfare conditions for drivers, blaming the situation on low fares offered by ride-hailing companies.

The group previously organised a nationwide strike in July 2023 to demand better working conditions, followed by several demonstrations by drivers on the same issues.

As of the time of filing this report, Uber and Bolt have yet to react publicly to the drivers' protest.

The union said the protest aims to highlight welfare concerns, safety issues and unsustainable working conditions. Photo: Klaus Vedfelt, Petri Oeschger

Source: Getty Images

Bolt erroneously charges woman over N1 million for ride

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady narrated how Bolt erroneously told her to pay over N1 million for a trip from Ajah to Chevron in Lagos.

Narrating her experience, she said she was blown away by the crazy bill for a trip that should ordinarily cost between N6k and N7k.

She shared a funny discovery they made about the trip, which made the system demand that she pay the driver over a million naira

Source: Legit.ng