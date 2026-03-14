Igbinedion Education Centre Management expelled students captured in a viral video bullying a fellow pupil and reported the incident to relevant authorities

School Authorities described the conduct in the video as disturbing and a clear violation of the institution’s values and standards

Omosede Igbinedion, Member of the House of Representatives condemned the incident and urged stronger guidance and discipline to prevent bullying in schools

The Igbinedion Education Centre has expelled students who appeared in a viral video showing one pupil physically assaulting another, describing the conduct as unacceptable and inconsistent with the institution’s values.

The footage, which circulated widely on Friday, 13 March 2026, sparked public outrage on social media, with many users condemning bullying in schools.

Igbinedion School Takes Action Against Students Caught on Viral Video Bullying Another Student

Source: Twitter

School takes disciplinary action

In a statement issued on Friday, March 13, the management confirmed that it had investigated the matter and taken decisive action. The school also said it had informed the relevant authorities.

It described the behaviour captured in the video as deeply troubling and a clear breach of its standards.

“The behaviour shown in the video is very disturbing and represents a direct violation of the values and standards we uphold,” the statement said.

Commitment to student safety

The school stressed that it does not tolerate bullying, violence or intimidation, noting that the students involved were expelled immediately after the internal review.

“Following the immediate investigation, the students have been expelled with immediate effect. Our school community will never tolerate this kind of behaviour. Our priority remains the safety, dignity and wellbeing of every student. We are providing support to those affected and working closely with their families to ensure the matter is handled with the seriousness it deserves,” the statement added.

Public reaction and calls for accountability

The incident also drew reactions from members of the public, including Omosede Igbinedion, a member of the House of Representatives representing Ovia Federal Constituency.

In a statement posted on her verified Facebook page, she said the development was deeply troubling and highlighted the need to uphold discipline in schools.

“I consider this incident extremely concerning. Igbinedion Education Centre has long stood for discipline, respect, excellence, and the nurturing of young minds in a safe and supportive environment. Any action that undermines these values must be strongly condemned,” she said.

She commended the school’s swift response but emphasised that bullying in any form is unacceptable, urging continued collaboration among parents, educators and the community to guide children’s behaviour.

Ongoing concerns over bullying in schools

The incident has renewed conversations about bullying in Nigerian schools, with stakeholders calling for stronger supervision and consistent enforcement of disciplinary policies.

The school reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining a safe learning environment and confirmed that it is cooperating with the appropriate authorities as the matter progresses.

Source: Legit.ng