President Bola Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to distribute rice to Nigerians

The programme aims to support Nigerians observing the fasting seasons and promote national unity

The RHA DG said a similar rice distribution was carried out during the previous Christmas celebrations

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

President Bola Tinubu has directed the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) to distribute rice to Nigerians across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to support citizens observing the Ramadan and Lenten seasons.

President Bola Tinubu directs the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to distribute rice to Nigerians. Photo: Presidency, Tolu Owoeye.

Source: UGC

The directive was disclosed by the governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, who also serves as the Director-General of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, in a statement released at the weekend, Arise TV reported.

According to the governor, the initiative is designed to support Nigerians during the ongoing religious fasting periods and to promote unity among citizens.

Rice distribution to reach all states

Uzodimma explained that the programme would be implemented through the nationwide grassroots network of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to ensure that households across the country benefit.

He said the intervention aims to assist families observing the fasting seasons, which are significant to both Muslim and Christian communities.

The governor noted that the initiative reflects the administration’s effort to provide support during key religious and cultural occasions.

Similar support during Christmas

Uzodimma also recalled that a similar intervention took place during the last Christmas season when rice was distributed to support Nigerians celebrating the festive period.

He added that the current programme is open to both Christian and Muslim communities across the country.

Speaking about the initiative's objective, Uzodimma said the programme underscores the president’s commitment to national unity and compassion.

“This initiative reflects President Tinubu’s commitment to unity and compassion. Ramadan and Lent are seasons that remind us of sacrifice, charity and care for one another,” he said.

He emphasised that the Renewed Hope Ambassadors will ensure families across Nigeria experience the spirit of togetherness during this sacred period of fasting.

The rice distribution will be carried out through the state, local government and ward structures of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors to ensure wider coverage and transparency.

The programme aims to support Nigerians observing the fasting seasons and promote national unity. Photo: Renewed Hope Media.

Source: Twitter

Remi Tinubu disburses N5 million to businesswomen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, disbursed N50 million in grants to 1,000 women small business owners in Ogun State as part of efforts to strengthen women’s economic participation.

The financial support was provided under the Women Economic Empowerment Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, with backing from the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

The First Lady acknowledged the Tony Elumelu Foundation for donating N1 billion to the Renewed Hope Initiative, noting that the contribution is expected to support 18,500 women nationwide. Under the programme, 500 women from each of the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory are to receive N50,000 each.

Source: Legit.ng