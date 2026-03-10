Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

US-Israel vs Iran war: Nigerian Lady Stuck in Qatar Cries Out, FG Reacts
Nigeria

US-Israel vs Iran war: Nigerian Lady Stuck in Qatar Cries Out, FG Reacts

by  Ibrahim Sofiyullaha
3 min read
  • Nigerians stranded in Doha raised concerns as flights were grounded amid escalating tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States
  • A distress message from a Nigerian citizen drew attention to visa restrictions, stranded families and uncertainty over evacuation timelines
  • The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission responded, saying evacuation efforts were on standby once airspace reopens

A Nigerian stranded in Doha has raised alarm over the worsening humanitarian situation facing Nigerians in the Middle East as escalating tensions between Iran, Israel and the United States continue to disrupt air travel across the region.

The distress call, shared publicly on social media by Onyeka, described a growing sense of helplessness among Nigerians unable to leave Qatar due to grounded flights and restrictive visa conditions.

Nigerians stranded in Doha raised concerns.
Nigerians stranded in Doha had appealed for help. Photo: Getty, @yeeeeka
Source: Getty Images

According to her, even transit options through neighbouring countries have become inaccessible, leaving families, elderly citizens and children stranded as diplomatic tensions deepen.

Nigerians stranded as flights halt

“Every Nigerian here just feels helpless,the passport can’t even get us a Saudi visa! to atleast leave from here,once you click Nigerian it stops even with a Uk visa. This situation is a highly Diplomatic situation but we seem to not have a strong diplomatic relations,” Onyeka wrote.

She also questioned the uncertainty surrounding evacuation plans.

“For the repatriation flight, for how long are we going to have to wait for? We need help here, there are really old people here with us and children,” he added.

The complaint drew a response from the Nigerian government through the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission. The commission acknowledged the distress and provided emergency contact details for affected Nigerians in Doha.

Government responds through NiDCOM

The Chairman of the commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, replied directly to Onyeka, describing the situation as volatile and unpredictable.

“Dear Onyeka Sorry about this situation Aftermath of wars usually unpredictable,” she said, while sharing emergency phone numbers and official communication channels for follow up.

Dabiri-Erewa explained that evacuation flights had been delayed due to safety concerns. She noted that airspace closures linked to renewed military strikes had made flying unsafe.

According to her, a flight from the UAE managed to arrive in Lagos shortly before another round of strikes led to fresh restrictions.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa during an official engagement on diaspora affairs.
The Nigerians in Diaspora Commission has assured that evacuation efforts were on standby. Photo: FB/AbikeDabiri
Source: Twitter

She assured Nigerians abroad that preparations were in place once conditions improve.

“Once the air space opens , the multi agency fgn team on crises and evacuation are on standby Our prayers with you and all our people in affected countries,” she said.

Two killed after projectile strikes Saudi Arabia

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a military projectile struck a residential compound used by a maintenance and cleaning company in Al-Kharj, Saudi authorities confirmed on Sunday. Two people were killed and 12 others sustained injuries in the incident.

According to Saudi Gazette, Saudi Civil Defense said the projectile hit the residential site and caused damage to the facility. Emergency response teams arrived shortly after the incident and carried out standard rescue and safety procedures.

Source: Legit.ng

