Gateway International Airport launches, redefining Nigeria's aviation and logistics landscape

Nigeria's Shippers’ Council praises the airport for enhancing cargo transport efficiency in West Africa

Governor Abiodun announces plans for a deep sea port to alleviate congestion at major ports

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

A new chapter in Nigeria’s aviation and logistics sector has begun with the commencement of operations at the Gateway International Airport, a flagship infrastructure project championed by Dapo Abiodun, governor of Ogun State.

The development has drawn strong commendation from Nigerian Shippers’ Council, whose Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Akutah Pius Okeyima, described the airport as a major step toward improving cargo transportation across Nigeria and the wider West African region.

Akutah made the remarks during a courtesy visit to the governor at his office in Oke‑Mosan Government Office Complex.

Strategic hub for cargo movement

According to the Shippers’ Council boss, the cargo airport is a critical piece of infrastructure that will help address long-standing challenges in the movement of goods within Nigeria and across West Africa.

He noted that the facility has the potential to serve as a strategic logistics hub, enabling smoother transportation of goods between manufacturers, exporters, and international markets.

“The commissioning and utilisation of this airport represents another milestone in the development of infrastructure around cargo transportation within and outside the country,” Akutah said.

He explained that cargo movement across the West African sub-region has historically been hampered by weak intermodal transport connections. However, the new airport could play a vital role in improving logistics efficiency and supporting regional trade.

With better air cargo capacity, exporters and importers may experience faster delivery timelines and reduced transportation bottlenecks.

Ogun’s industrial strength driving demand

According to a ThisDay report, Akutah highlighted the importance of the project for Ogun State, widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading industrial centres.

The presence of hundreds of manufacturing companies in the state makes efficient cargo movement essential for sustaining production, trade, and economic growth.

He also commended the state government for simultaneously developing two dry ports aimed at supporting cargo handling and reducing pressure on existing seaports.

According to him, these projects are progressing at an impressive pace and could significantly strengthen Nigeria’s logistics infrastructure once completed.

Retreat focused on cargo sector reforms

Akutah further disclosed that the Nigerian Shippers’ Council chose Ogun State as the venue for the fourth edition of its annual retreat due to the state’s supportive business environment.

The gathering is expected to provide a platform for industry leaders and regulators to discuss major challenges affecting cargo movement and identify practical solutions.

“Our focus this year is to expand critical infrastructure and services across Nigeria so that cargo movement becomes faster and the ease of doing business improves,” he said.

He added that the Council’s visit also demonstrates support for Ogun State’s efforts to help decongest Nigeria’s busy seaports through alternative logistics infrastructure.

Deep sea port project in the works

Speaking during the meeting, Governor Dapo Abiodun revealed that the state government is also pursuing the development of a deep sea port.

Once completed, the project is expected to ease congestion at the Lagos Ports Complex and other major ports while strengthening cargo distribution nationwide.

Abiodun commended the Nigerian Shippers’ Council for its role in regulating and facilitating efficient cargo movement across the country.

He also urged participants at the Council’s retreat to develop strategies that will further enhance the organisation’s efficiency and service delivery in Nigeria’s rapidly evolving logistics sector.

With the new airport now operational and additional maritime infrastructure underway, Ogun State is positioning itself as a key logistics gateway for trade within Nigeria and across West Africa.

