PEBEC: Tinubu’s govt moves to woo foreign investors, drive economic reforms

The federal government has intensified efforts to attract and retain foreign investment as part of broader economic reforms aimed at strengthening Nigeria’s business environment.

This followed the Third Existing Foreign Direct Investors (FDI) Roundtable organised by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where senior government officials and foreign investors held discussions on improving the country’s investment climate.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Friday, March 6, the meeting brought together top policymakers and representatives of foreign companies already operating in Nigeria to address concerns affecting investment and explore ways to deepen collaboration between government and the private sector.

FG reiterates commitment to investor-friendly reforms

Speaking at the opening of the session, Deputy Chief of Staff to the President, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia, welcomed participants on behalf of the Vice President and Chairman of PEBEC.

He assured investors that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu remains committed to building a stable and transparent business environment capable of supporting investment growth and long-term economic development.

According to him, government policies are increasingly focused on improving regulatory processes and ensuring that reforms lead to practical improvements for businesses operating in the country.

PEBEC highlights importance of existing investors

Director-General of PEBEC, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, emphasised that sustained engagement with investors is central to the council’s strategy for improving the business environment.

She noted that foreign investors already operating in Nigeria play a vital role in economic development through job creation, capital inflows and technology transfer.

Audu said the council places strong emphasis on understanding the challenges faced by investors and ensuring that government agencies work together to resolve them.

She said existing foreign investors remain important partners in Nigeria’s development through their contributions to “job creation, capital investment, technology transfer, and supply chain development.”

Key government agencies outline reform initiatives

The roundtable featured presentations from senior officials responsible for critical regulatory frameworks affecting business operations in Nigeria.

Among them were the Executive Chairman of the Nigeria Revenue Service, Dr Zacch Adedeji; Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi; and the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olutunji Rilwan Disu.

They addressed concerns relating to tax administration, customs procedures and security while outlining steps being taken by their respective institutions to support a more efficient and predictable business environment.

Fiscal and tax reforms discussed

Also contributing virtually was the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms and Minister of State for Finance (Designate), Mr Taiwo Oyedele.

He provided insights into ongoing fiscal and tax reforms designed to improve clarity in tax administration, strengthen government revenue systems and enhance Nigeria’s competitiveness as an investment destination.

Diplomats and development partners participate

Representatives of several diplomatic missions, including those of the United States, Russia, France, Colombia, Denmark and Pakistan, attended the meeting alongside development partners such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

Their participation, according to organisers, provided broader perspectives on Nigeria’s investment climate and helped shape discussions on policy reforms and investor confidence.

Investors raise concerns on security and regulations

During the interactive session, investors raised questions and shared experiences relating to issues such as security, customs operations, tax policies and regulatory processes.

The dialogue allowed policymakers to respond directly to the concerns and clarify ongoing reforms while identifying areas where further improvements may be required.

Participants commended the Federal Government for creating an open platform for dialogue and expressed interest in sustaining regular engagements aimed at strengthening cooperation between the public and private sectors.

The roundtable, organisers said, reflects PEBEC’s continuing role in coordinating reforms, addressing investor concerns and positioning Nigeria as a competitive destination for foreign investment in Africa.

