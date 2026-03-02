Ogun State has unveiled a massive cotton garment factory projected to create 250,000 jobs

Governor Dapo Abiodun said he envisions the facility as a world-class textiles hub in Nigeria

According to him, the project aligns with Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport for enhanced supply chains and investor confidence

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Ogun State has thrown down the gauntlet in Nigeria’s race for industrial supremacy with the unveiling of a massive cotton garment factory projected to generate 250,000 jobs at full capacity.

Governor Dapo Abiodun made the stunning disclosure recently during an inspection tour of the sprawling facility located inside the Industrial Platform Remo (IPR) Free Zone, a fast-rising economic corridor positioned between Iperu and Ilisan.

Ogun state government launches massive factory with 250,000 jobs. Credit: SAMUEL ALABI / Contributor/Novatis

Source: Getty Images

Describing the project as transformative, the governor declared that when fully operational, the complex would employ hundreds of thousands of workers daily, redefining the employment landscape in the state and beyond.

“This project will employ 250,000 people working here every day. This location is the first of its kind and is becoming a reference point,” he said, visibly excited about the scale and ambition of the undertaking.

A Vision born in crisis, built for prosperity

The Industrial Platform Remo, conceived around 2020 and 2021 at the tail end of the COVID-19 era, was designed as a strategic response to economic shocks and supply chain disruptions.

The governor explained that the idea was to create a fully integrated ecosystem where production, processing, and export activities converge seamlessly.

According to him, Ogun’s identity as the “Gateway State” and industrial capital of Nigeria inspired the bold move to establish a world-class processing environment complete with reliable power, land, and security.

The project is strategically aligned with the Gateway Agro-Cargo Airport, forming what the governor described as an “aerotropolis”, a modern industrial city anchored by air logistics, customs services, and agro-processing infrastructure.

This integration is expected to shorten supply chains, improve turnaround times, and boost investor confidence.

Infrastructure boom signals economic takeoff

During the tour, the governor inspected a 6,800-square-metre warehouse under construction, one of several massive infrastructure components rising within the zone.

He revealed that multiple companies have already commenced building their own facilities, signalling strong investor interest.

“We expect that in the next few months, we will see a beehive of activities,” he stated.

Stakeholder engagements were also held to ensure that execution remains aligned with the administration’s broader economic blueprint. The emphasis, he noted, is on quality implementation, long-term sustainability, and building an enabling environment for agro-industrial growth.

“Biggest in the world” ambition

In what may prove to be the most audacious claim yet, the governor described the forthcoming cotton garment factory as potentially the largest in the world.

If realised, the facility would not only position Ogun as a textile powerhouse but could also elevate Nigeria’s profile in global garment exports.

Beyond the numbers and infrastructure, the project represents a coordinated push to deepen value addition, expand employment, and strengthen Ogun’s competitiveness as an export hub.

For thousands of job seekers and entrepreneurs, the message from Remo is loud and clear: a new industrial era may be taking shape, and Ogun State is determined to lead it.

Governor Dapo Abiodun unveils state of the art harment factory, promises more jobs Credit: PIUS EKPEI UTOMI/Stringer

Source: Twitter

Ogun becomes oil-producing state as NNPCL begins drilling

Legit.ng earlier reported that the green light from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu paved the way for intensified activities at the site.

The inspection team included officials from the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) and national security agencies to assess operational readiness and regulatory compliance.

Leading the delegation was Hussein Aliyu, Project Coordinator for NNPCL’s Enserv team, alongside other engineers and technical experts tasked with evaluating infrastructure, safety standards and drilling requirements.

Source: Legit.ng