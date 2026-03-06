The family of Nasir El-Rufai, the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, has expressed concerns over the continued detainment of their father and husband.

According to the statement signed by Mohammed Bello El-Rufai, a member of the House of Representatives and son of the former governor, and shared by Muyiwa Adekeye, a media aide to the embattled chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), there is no legal basis for the continued detainment of the politician.

Nasir El-Rufai's family condemns ex-governor's detention in ICPC custody Photo Credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

The ex-governor's family alleged that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has continued to keep El-Rufai in detention unlawfully and illegally.

The statement reads in part:

"As of today, March 6, 2026, Nasir El-Rufai remains in ICPC custody under circumstances that have no basis in law. We state categorically that there is currently no valid legal instrument authorising his detention."

Read the full statement on X here:

Source: Legit.ng