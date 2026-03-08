A North Central youth group declared support for President Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections and called for stronger engagement between political appointees and young people in the region

The group announced plans for a consultation tour to meet federal officials, party leaders and stakeholders from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau and the FCT

Organisers said the initiative aimed to encourage youth participation in governance and strengthen communication between political leaders and grassroots communities

A youth group in Nigeria’s North Central region has expressed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 elections.

The organisation also called for closer engagement between political appointees from the region and young people across local communities.

The North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027 made the appeal while unveiling plans for a consultation and familiarisation tour across the region.

The initiative aims to bring together party leaders, federal appointees and youth representatives to discuss governance and development issues affecting the zone.

Group plans consultations across region

The North Central geopolitical zone consists of Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau states as well as the Federal Capital Territory. Leaders of the youth group said the planned engagements would focus on strengthening communication between political representatives and young citizens.

Muhammed Jemilu, Director General of the North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027, said the consultations are intended to create stronger cooperation between government officials and the region’s youth population.

“Our objective as the North Central Youths Support Group for Tinubu 2027 is to strengthen the bridge between leadership and the grassroots by engaging directly with fede appointees from the region.

“Young people remain a critical pillar of civic participation and community mobilisation. When government representatives and youth leaders work together with a shared vision, it creates a stronger foundation for development and inclusive governance.”

Engagement with key federal appointees

Jemilu said the group plans to hold discussions with several federal officials from the region who currently serve in President Tinubu’s administration.

Those expected to be part of the engagement include the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris.

Other ministers, advisers and heads of federal agencies from the North Central are also expected to participate in the discussions.

According to the group, the consultations will create an avenue for youth leaders and political office holders to exchange ideas on governance, development priorities and civic responsibility.

Youth participation in governance encouraged

The organisation said the initiative is designed to encourage wider youth involvement in governance and public affairs across the region. It also aims to improve communication between political leaders and communities.

Members of the group reaffirmed their commitment to promoting dialogue and unity among citizens in the North Central zone.

They said collaboration between leaders and young people remains vital for strengthening democratic participation and supporting long term development in the region.

