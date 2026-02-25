Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has mourned the death of Babakano Jadam, the son of a longstanding associate and friend, Babakano Aliyu Jada

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's long-standing friend and associate, Babakano Aliyu Jada, has lost his son, Babakano Jada, to the cold hand of death on Monday, February 23.

Atiku announced the demise of the young Jada in a statement on his social media page on Tuesday, February 24, adding that the young man died while fasting in the holy month of Ramadan. He disclosed that Jada died after a brief illness.

The former vice president said he "was at the National Mosque this afternoon to join the family and other Muslim faithful in performing the funeral prayers for the deceased."

Will Atiku contest the 2026 election?

Atiku is a presidential hopeful in the 2027 general election. He has been making moves to strategically position himself as a potential winner in the 2027 presidential election. He recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Recall that the ADC is the adopted political platform of the coalition movement. Atiku earlier spearheaded the movement in his move to sack President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. He has been a major critic of the president since he lost to Tinubu in the 2028 general election.

The former vice president has not only been making comments about Nigerian politics since the outcome of the 2027 elections, but he has also been closer to his political allies and associates. Speaking on the deceased, Atiku sympathised with the family and prayed for the young Jada. "May the Almighty Allah forgive Ibrahim his sins and grant him Jannatul Firdausi," he added.

Nigerians react as Atiku mourns friend's son

Many of Atiku's supporters have also taken to the comment section on his post on X and sympathised with the family. Below are some of their comments:

Akogun sent condolences:

"Heartfelt condolences to you and the family of Alh. Babakano Aliyu Jada. May Allah (SWT) grant Ibrahim Al-Jannah Firdaus and comfort those he left behind during this incredibly difficult time. Amin."

Saddamdaifuru prayed for the deceased:

"ALLAHU Akbar kasiran, Yaah Hayyu Yaah Qhayyumuh forgives his shortcomings and grants his gentle soul in aljannatul Firdausi Amin Yaah rabbaal alaamin. We know Ibrahim was a very good person. Honest man, gentleman and a very smiley person. Ya ALLAH Yaafo moh hinnu moh."

Charles Sabastine Gimba prayed for the deceased:

"Amen. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May the Almighty Allah forgive Ibrahim his sins and grant him Jannatul Firdausi."

Fidel Otuya said the former vice president should leave politics:

"This is the sort of job you should be doing. Attending marriages, child naming ceremonies, and burials. Leave politics alone!"

You can read the full statement of Atiku on X here:

