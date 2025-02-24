The Nigerian government has decided to discontinue its visa-on-arrival (VOA) policy due to security concerns, sparking worries among foreign investors and stakeholders

In response, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, head of PEBEC, assured that discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Interior to find a balanced solution

As a replacement, the government plans to introduce landing and exit cards, just as PEBEC has urged investors to remain confident in Nigeria’s commitment to a business-friendly environment

Abuja, FCT - The Nigerian government is working to address concerns raised by the recent decision to discontinue its visa-on-arrival (VOA) policy, Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, director general of the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), said on Monday, February 24.

Legit.ng reported that the minister of interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo announced over the weekend that Nigeria would discontinue the VOA policy, calling it “unsustainable” and a potential security risk.

Princess Zahrah Mustapha Audu, head of PEBEC, said discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Interior to find a balanced solution to the visa-on-arrival policy. Photo credit: Hon George Abu

Source: Facebook

The visa-on-arrival programme had allowed frequently travelled high-net-worth investors and visitors to enter Nigeria without prior visas, particularly in countries where Nigerian diplomatic missions were absent.

The decision has sparked concerns among foreign investors and other stakeholders who have benefited from the policy.

PEBEC urges foreign investors to keep fate with Nigeria

Princess Audu said PEBEC was engaging with the Interior Ministry to find a solution.

"We understand the anxiety this has caused among the foreign community and would like to assure all stakeholders that PEBEC is actively engaging with the Minister of Interior to find a solution," she said.

"Our primary objective is to strengthen security around the VOA process while maintaining the policy, which has been instrumental in promoting tourism, trade, and investment in Nigeria,” she added.

PEBEC, which spearheads reforms to improve Nigeria’s business environment, has pledged to work towards a secure and efficient visa process that balances security concerns with economic interests.

New entry procedure to replace VOA

Legit.ng gathers that the Nigerian government plans to introduce landing and exit cards as a replacement for the VOA policy.

Under the new system, visitors will be required to complete these documents before entering and leaving Nigeria.

Audu urged the foreign business community to remain confident in Nigeria’s commitment to fostering a conducive investment climate.

"We will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that Nigeria remains an attractive destination for investors, tourists, and businesses alike,” she said.

Nigeria improves on visa openness index

Meanwhile, Nigeria is currently number six in Africa, a notable improvement in the continent's visa openness index that shows how easy it is to get a visa from Nigeria.

Visa openness is the ease with which travellers can get authorisation to go to and enter a country, pending final determination by the destination immigration officers, according to new reports from the African Development Bank (AfDB) and other sources.

In 2024, the AfDB released its Africa Visa Openness Index, noting that the continent had made strides in granting visas to facilitate cross-border travel and increase trade, investment, and regional integration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng