An Israeli family who lost three of their children in a missile attack has spoken about their grief and determination to hold on to their faith after the tragedy.

Tamar Biton said she was in the kitchen of their home in Beit Shemesh, a city in central Israel, when a powerful explosion suddenly struck the area, sending shockwaves through the house.

Israeli Family Who Buried 3 of Their Children After Missile Attack Clings to Faith

The blast shattered windows and caused the ceiling to collapse.

Recalling the moment, she said she rushed towards a damaged window and saw flames and destruction across the neighbourhood.

“I couldn’t find my kids, but I was sure they would be able to rescue them from underneath the rubble,” she said.

Her hopes were later dashed. Authorities said it took nearly a full day to identify the bodies of three of her four children, Yaakov, who was preparing to celebrate his 17th birthday, Avigail, 15, and Sarah, 13.

Emergency officials said the missile strike destroyed a synagogue and nearby homes, killing nine people and leaving dozens injured.

Community mourns victims of attack

The Biton family is currently observing the Jewish mourning period in a hotel in Jerusalem after their home was destroyed in the attack.

Friends, neighbours and sympathisers have been visiting the family to offer condolences, as Tamar reflects on the lives of the children she lost.

She described Yaakov as a natural leader who studied at a religious seminary run by his father and often encouraged his friends to deepen their faith.

Avigail, she said, was thoughtful and intelligent, while Sarah was energetic and always eager to help others both at home and within the community.

The three children were buried in a late-night funeral at Jerusalem’s Mount of Olives cemetery, a burial site regarded as sacred in Jewish tradition.

Other families in the neighbourhood also suffered devastating losses in the strike, including relatives who had gathered for religious and family activities when the attack occurred.

Parents recall final moments before impact

According to the family, warning sirens sounded shortly before the missile struck the area on Sunday afternoon.

Yitzhak Biton, the children’s father, said he decided to remain inside the house while the children moved toward a shelter beneath the synagogue, following safety guidelines.

Rescue workers later found Yaakov in the shelter. It remained unclear whether Avigail and Sarah managed to reach it before the impact, which flattened the synagogue and several surrounding buildings.

As rescue efforts continued and hope faded, Tamar said her prayers began to change.

“I said to my husband, ‘Please let something be left of them, or do you think it’s just ash and that’s why they can’t identify them?’” she recalled.

Yitzhak said he joined the search efforts despite fearing what he might discover.

“They started taking out bodies, and I kept saying, ‘Where are my children? Where are my children?’ When they came and asked for a DNA sample, I knew the answer,” he said.

Family turns to faith after tragedy

Despite their loss, the couple say their religious beliefs have helped them endure the pain.

Israeli Family Who Buried 3 of Their Children After Missile Attack Clings to Faith

Visitors who have come to offer condolences have heard the parents speak about the kindness and devotion of their children.

Yitzhak said he hopes to honour their memory by establishing a religious seminary dedicated to promoting unity among young people.

“They sanctified God’s name with their life, and also after their death, they continue sanctifying his name,” he said.

Tamar also spoke about the role faith has played in helping her confront the tragedy.

“Faith isn’t built in a day,” she said. “Faith is a gift from God, and faith is what gives you the ability to stand in front of these challenges, these experiences, in front of these waves.”

