A US soldier, Nicole Amor, was tragically killed in a drone attack in Kuwait, leaving behind a heartbroken husband and two children

Her husband, Joey Amor, is struggling to come to terms with the loss, remembering her as a dedicated soldier and loving mother

In his grief, he recalled her plans to return home, and expressed his pain that she was one of the first to be killed in such an incident

The death of a gallant US soldier, Nicole Amor, in a drone attack in Kuwait has left her entire family devastated.

The veteran, who served the US army for about 20 years, was killed alongside other soldiers, leaving behind a husband and two children who are struggling to accept the news of her demise.

Husband mourns late soldier wife who died on duty

Her husband, Joey Amor, is deeply hurt by the news of losing his wife, remembering her as a dedicated mother and soldier who had been looking forward to completing her deployment and returning home.

He expressed his shock and grief, finding it hard to understand why was killed so suddenly, especially when she was so close to finishing her deployment.

"She was almost home. You don't go to Kuwait thinking something's going to happen and for her to be one of the first, it hurts," he said.

He added that her interests outside of the army included gardening, a hobby she enjoyed in her rare moments of leisure.

The news of Amor's death sent pain through her community, with many mourning the loss of a soldier who gave her life in service. ZachHalverson, a user on X, expressed his condolences to the family, describing Amor as a hero whose sacrifice would never be forgotten.

The soldier, from White Bear Lake, had served with distinction, earning several awards and decorations, including the Army Commendation Medal.

In his words:

"Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor of White Bear Lake was one of four soldiers killed in Kuwait on Sunday. My heart breaks for her husband Joey, their two children, and all of the family and friends she leaves behind. She is a hero, and her sacrifice will never be forgotten."

Reactions as US soldier Nicole Amor dies

Netizens have been reacting to the heartbreaking news.

Behsad said:

"As an Iranian, my only hope in this war was that I would not witness a single loss of life on the side of the US or Israel. Sadly, that hope was in vain. We Iranians appreciate your courage, your dedication, and the sacrifices you make so that not only Iran, but the entire world becomes a better and safer place to live. With deep sympathy, we mourn with you the loss of the four fallen US Army soldiers. We wish their families, friends, and comrades strength, comfort, and unity during this difficult time. May their sacrifice not be forgotten, and may peace one day prevail so that no more innocent lives are lost."

Robin said:

"Rich people start wars because they don’t have to sacrifice anything. I feel bad for all the lives lost. Those sent to war and civilians like this poor kids in school. If only the criminals faced the consequences would it be ok."

Selim said:

"Iranians in the USA can be used for ground operations, they are smart and brave. Go with Pahlavi, whose nose is soaked in Zionist, and fight sewage rats."

Andressa said:

"We honor Sgt. 1st Class Nicole Amor a leader, a mother, and a true warrior. Her dedication to duty and love for her family reflect the very best of our Army. My deepest prayers go out to her husband Joey, their children. Her sacrifice will forever be remembered."

Rapidawnce said:

"Our deepest condolences to her family, it breaks my heart as we Iranians value family very dearly, her name would be engraved in our hearts and memories as a true heroine, Rest in peace sgt Amor."

Rashah said:

"American soldiers shouldn’t be dying in wars that don’t defend the direct interests of the United States. If “America First” was the promise of Donald Trump, then why are U.S. troops risking their lives for conflicts centered around Israel?Put American lives first. Always."

Frank added:

"My sincere condolences for this military hero. She sits at the right hand of our Lord Jesus Christ for giving her life to save us all. God bless, comfort and give Joey, her children, family and friends the strength to weather this loss. I pray for them all."

