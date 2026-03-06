CBP enforces hundreds of laws to protect America from unsafe imports, working closely with over 40 government agencies

Travellers often underestimate the risks of bringing back everyday items, but appearances can be deceiving

Knowing what is prohibited or restricted before you travel can save you from costly mistakes at the border

When travelling abroad, many people like to bring back souvenirs, food, or even vehicles. However, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) enforces strict rules to protect public health, safety, and the environment.

Understanding these rules can save you from fines, confiscations, or disappointment at the border.

US Government Lists Food, Other Items Not Allowed to Be Carried Along While Coming into the Country. Photo credit: Machado Noa/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

CBP protects America from unsafe imports

CBP enforces hundreds of laws on behalf of over 40 government agencies, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Their mission is clear: stop unsafe items from entering the United States.

Products that threaten community health, public safety, American workers, children, or domestic plant and animal life are prohibited. As CBP explains, “Sometimes the products that cause injury, or have the potential to do so, may seem fairly innocent. But, as you will see from the material that follows, appearances can be deceiving.”

Prohibited vs restricted Items

- Prohibited items: Forbidden by law. Examples include dangerous toys, unsafe cars, bush meat, absinthe (if not compliant), and illegal substances like Rohypnol.

- Restricted items: Allowed only with special licences or permits. Examples include firearms, certain fruits and vegetables, animal products, and biological materials.

Before travelling, it’s wise to check with CBP to ensure your items are permitted.

Absinthe and Alcoholic beverages

Absinthe is tightly regulated. It must be “thujone free” (less than 10 parts per million of thujone). Labels cannot use “absinthe” as a brand name or feature hallucinogenic imagery. Any absinthe that violates these rules will be seized.

Automobiles and emission standards

Imported vehicles must meet U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fuel-emission standards and U.S. Department of Transportation safety requirements. Cars that fail to comply must either be modified, exported, or destroyed. In some cases, a bond may be required until modifications are complete.

Biological materials

Items such as bacterial cultures, fungi, viruses, or animal tissues require permits from the U.S. Department of Agriculture or the CDC. These rules prevent the spread of harmful diseases and pests.

Food items

- Allowed: Bakery goods, certain cheeses, condiments, oils, packaged spices, honey, coffee, and tea.

- Not allowed: Bush meat, products containing meat (soups, bouillon), and rice (due to insect risks).

Fruits and vegetables

Fresh produce can carry pests and diseases. For example, one contaminated fruit brought into California in the 1980s caused a Mediterranean fruit fly outbreak, costing $100 million to eradicate.

Travellers should avoid bringing fresh fruits or vegetables unless they have checked CBP or USDA-APHIS approved lists and obtained the necessary permits.

CBP plays a vital role in protecting America’s health, safety, and environment. Travellers should always check import rules before returning with items from abroad. What may seem harmless could be prohibited or restricted, and failing to comply can lead to confiscation or penalties.

See the full list on US government platform here.

