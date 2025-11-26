The Nigerian Senate called on the Federal Government to review firearm laws to allow responsible citizens to own guns

Senators highlighted recent attacks on schools, worship centres, and rural communities, including abductions and killings

The Senate commended President Tinubu for coordinating security responses that led to the release of abducted citizens

FCT, Abuja - The Nigerian Senate has called on the Federal Government to review the country’s firearm laws to permit responsible citizens to own guns, citing escalating insecurity across Kwara, Kebbi, and Niger states.

The call followed a motion titled “Urgent need to address escalating insecurity in Kwara, Kebbi and Niger States,” sponsored by Deputy Senate Leader Senator Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara South).

New Twist as Tinubu's Govt Told to Allow Certain Nigerians Own Guns: "Urgent"

The motion highlighted recent attacks on schools, worship centres, and rural communities.

Recent attacks heighten concerns

Senators drew attention to the November 18 attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area, Kwara state, where two worshippers were killed and 38 others abducted.

They warned that mass school abductions and persistent raids have forced the closure of schools, including all 47 unity schools nationwide, disrupting the education of thousands of children.

Senate commends Tinubu’s swift response

The Upper Chamber commended President Bola Tinubu for cancelling foreign trips to coordinate security responses, which led to the release of 38 abductees in Kwara and 51 students in Niger State.

Senator Ashiru emphasised the need for federal action, stating,

“The rising wave of banditry, kidnappings, and violent crimes cannot be ignored. It is urgent that we equip law-abiding citizens and strengthen our communities to safeguard lives and property.”

Communities urged to remain vigilant

The Senate also called on communities in the affected states and across Nigeria to remain vigilant, united, and supportive of security agencies while resisting internal collaborators who undermine national safety.

Senators stressed that Nigeria’s firearm laws must reflect current security challenges.

“In over 175 countries, responsible citizens are permitted to legally own guns to defend themselves and their communities. Nigeria must consider similar measures to curb insecurity,” Ashiru added.

