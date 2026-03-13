American federal authorities have joined an intensive multi-agency search after retired Air Force Major General William Neil McCasland vanished from his home

Investigators conducted extensive ground, aerial, and neighbourhood searches but found no confirmed evidence of foul play or a clear direction of travel

McCasland’s distinguished military career and past association with aerospace and unidentified aerial phenomena research heightened public interest in the case

Federal investigators have joined an expanding search for a retired United States Air Force major general who vanished from his Albuquerque neighbourhood nearly two weeks ago, deepening concern around a case that has so far yielded few concrete leads.

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that retired Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland, 68, was last seen leaving his home on foot late in the morning of February 27. He has not communicated with relatives or friends since.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland was last seen leaving his Albuquerque home on February 27.

Source: Getty Images

According to CNN, a silver alert remains active due to an unspecified medical condition that authorities say increases the urgency of locating him.

Timeline raises questions about missing commander

Investigators say a repair technician interacted with McCasland at his residence shortly before he disappeared. His wife returned home around noon and found him gone. Several personal items were left behind, including his mobile phone, prescription glasses, and wearable devices.

Officials believe his hiking boots, wallet, and a .38 caliber revolver with a leather holster may be missing.

Search teams later recovered a gray Air Force sweatshirt about 1.25 miles east of the home. Authorities said the garment has not yet been confirmed as McCasland’s and showed no visible signs of blood.

Massive search effort underway

Law enforcement has carried out extensive neighborhood canvassing and interviews, contacting more than 700 nearby households. Search operations have included drones, helicopters, K 9 units, and coordinated ground teams.

Despite these efforts, investigators said they have not identified verified footage or sightings indicating a direction of travel.

Due to McCasland’s background, multiple agencies are involved. The Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed its participation, alongside Kirtland Air Force Base, located near the area where McCasland was known to exercise.

McCasland's career marked by sensitive roles

An accomplished astronautical engineer, McCasland held degrees from the US Air Force Academy, MIT, and Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government.

His service included leadership roles in the Defense Department’s Global Positioning System program and command of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, a facility long associated with UFO folklore despite official denials.

Following retirement, McCasland briefly worked with musician Tom DeLonge on research related to unidentified aerial phenomena, according to his wife.

His disappearance came days after Donald Trump announced plans to release federal records related to extraterrestrial life.

President Trump has directed relevant agencies to prep for a release order of all UFO and alien files.

Source: Getty Images

Former intelligence officer Luis Elizondo urged caution, saying:

“Whether or not his disappearance had anything to do with any legacy involvement he may have had in UAP research, I prefer to allow law enforcement the necessary time to do their work before speculating.”

McCasland’s wife rejected theories of abduction linked to classified knowledge, stating that he held no special information related to alleged extraterrestrial materials.

Authorities say no evidence of foul play has been uncovered but all scenarios remain under review.

