A lady who sells fruit juice said she is not leaving the business and that she has gone into it full-time

She said she started the business when she was in school, and the hustle helped her to feed well back then

She was spotted in a video selling fruit juice in a wheelbarrow, and she attracted praise and admiration from netizens

A Nigerian lady has turned into a full-time fruit juice seller, and she is using the business to earn a living.

In a TikTok video, the lady, Kate Ude, said she started the fruit juice business while in school, and she hasn't stopped even after graduation.

She said the business helped to feed her while in school. Photo credit: TikTok/@kateude.

Kate noted that the fruit juice business was what helped her to feed when she was a student.

In the video she shared, Kate was seen selling the fruit juice, which she packed into a cooler in a wheelbarrow.

She wrote"

"Over 4 years of dojng this business and I have never regretted it."

Reactions to video of a lady who sells fruit juice

@Stephine Nnazor said:

"Please I want to learn ma."

@The wuragold commented:

"Please do you teach?"

@babieoflagos said:

"More grace and business exposure.. may God connect you to people that will add to your increment and prosperity."

@Chocomum commented:

"Where is your location?"

@agatharobinson4 said:

"God bless the works of your hands."

@GLOBAL CHEF said:

"I got this business idea from the holy spirit, only to come online and be seeing it everywhere. More Grace dear. I'm doing this in Port Harcourt."

@chiomachinaka8 asked:

"Do you have a class for it?"

@Warrior Ivy said:

"Keep going girl."

