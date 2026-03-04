NAFDAC, NOA, and FCCPC have launched a nationwide campaign to enforce the ban on sachet alcohol

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), in partnership with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), has launched a nationwide enforcement campaign to reinforce the federal government’s ban on sachet alcohol and alcoholic beverages sold in bottles smaller than 200 millilitres.

According to a joint statement issued at a press briefing, the initiative is aimed at curbing underage drinking and addressing public health concerns linked to the easy availability of low-cost alcoholic drinks.

NAFDAC: Underage children have access to alcohol

The Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the renewed enforcement drive was prompted by concerns over the accessibility of alcohol to minors. She cited findings from a 2021 nationwide survey indicating that 54.3% of underage respondents were able to obtain alcohol on their own, with many purchasing sachet and small-bottle products.

Adeyeye warned that early exposure to alcohol increases the risk of addiction, poor academic performance, and long-term health challenges.

She stressed that limiting access to small and affordable alcohol packages remains a key strategy in protecting children and young people.

She recalled that manufacturers were granted a five-year moratorium in 2018 to phase out sachet alcohol production and adjust their operations. With that grace period concluded, she said regulatory enforcement has resumed in line with existing directives, adding that the ban remains in full effect.

NOA: Campaign against sachet alcohol is preventive

The Director-General of NOA, Lare Issa-Onilu, described the campaign as a preventive measure designed to reduce the circulation of cheap, high-strength alcoholic drinks among vulnerable groups.

He said the agency would mobilise its offices across the 774 local government areas to promote awareness through schools, markets, religious centres, community engagements, and media outreach.

Issa-Onilu added that the NOA’s CLHEEAN App would be used to allow members of the public to report violations and support enforcement efforts.

The agencies called on parents, community leaders, retailers, and other stakeholders to comply with the directive and support the campaign. They emphasised that safeguarding children from harmful substances requires collective responsibility and sustained public cooperation.

Pretests against sachet alcohol ban

This joint campaign is coming in spite of multiple protests by manufacturers, workers and trade unions against the ban on sachet and PET-bottle alcohol.

Workers in the food and beverage sector recently stormed the Lagos office of NAFDAC to protest against the ban. The protesters, who were joined by labour unions, warned that the ban threatens millions of jobs and could worsen economic pressure on workers and manufacturers.

They called on the federal government to intervene and stop NAFDAC from implementing the ban. However, the agency insists there is no going back on the policy.

NAFDAC enforces ban on sachet alcohol

Legit.ng reported that NAFDAC kicked off its nationwide enforcement of the ban on the production and sales of alcohol in sachets in January 2026.

The ban, which extends to alcohol in PET bottles below 200 ml, was enforced following a resolution by the Nigerian Senate, giving the agency a go-ahead.

NAFDAC argued that the widespread availability of high alcohol content drinks in small, cheap, and easily concealed packages poses public health risks, especially to minors and young adults.

