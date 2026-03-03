Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Chukwudumebi, former PDP chairmanship candidate, defected to the APC, sparking celebrations in Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala

A senior APC chieftain described the move as a major boost for Governor Hope Uzodimma, calling Dumebi a formidable asset

A political scientist in Owerri warned the defection could trigger further PDP exits and alter Imo’s political balance

Excitement swept through Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala Federal Constituency on Tuesday, March 3, as Comrade Ifeanyichukwu Chukwudumebi, popularly known as Dumebi Ifeanyi, formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former PDP chairmanship candidate’s move, which had been rumoured for weeks, was confirmed amid street celebrations by APC supporters who gathered in Aboh Mbaise chanting slogans and praising the leadership of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Tuesday, March 3, Observers describe the defection as a significant political gain for the ruling party in Imo state, particularly in a constituency long considered competitive ground between the two major parties.

APC hails move as strategic gain

At a reception organised in his honour, a senior APC chieftain described the development as more than a routine political switch.

“This is not just a defection. This is a statement. Dumebi brings with him a coalition of youth, grassroots networks, and media firepower that money cannot easily buy. Governor Uzodimma has just acquired a formidable asset," the party leader said.

Chukwudumebi, known for his background in communications and youth mobilisation, built much of his political profile in Abuja before consolidating influence within his home constituency.

Analysts say his entry into the APC could reshape political alignments in Aboh Mbaise and Ngor Okpala ahead of future elections.

PDP faces setback in stronghold

Within the PDP, party sources acknowledged growing concern over the departure of a figure regarded as influential in local and national party circles.

A political scientist at a federal university in Owerri, who requested anonymity, suggested the move could trigger further defections.

“When a figure of his stature moves, others follow. What we are witnessing in Aboh Mbaise is the beginning of a domino effect. The opposition cannot afford to lose communicators and mobilisers of this calibre, and they know it," the analyst said.

Chukwudumebi had previously been associated with internal party realignments involving allies of Federal Capital Territory Minister Nyesom Wike, aimed at influencing the PDP’s direction at state level.

Political watchers believe his exit may deepen uncertainty within the PDP’s grassroots structure in the constituency, potentially altering the balance of power as the next electoral cycle approaches.

For now, however, celebration dominates the political atmosphere in Aboh Mbaise, as the APC consolidates what many supporters view as a major strategic victory in Imo state.

