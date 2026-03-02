An angry parent has assaulted a teacher at Akerebiata Junior Secondary School in Ilorin, Kwara state

Witnesses say the teacher was attacked after disciplining the student, leaving him visibly shaken and with torn clothing

NSCDC operatives have taken the father into custody, while school staff call for stronger security measures

Tension gripped Akerebiata Junior Secondary School in Ilorin, Kwara state, after an angry parent allegedly stormed the school premises and physically assaulted a teacher who disciplined his son, in an incident that has sparked outrage among education workers.

Legit.ng gathered that the incident occurred on Wednesday, February 25, when the man allegedly forced his way into the school compound, threatened staff members, and attacked a teacher whose only offence was enforcing school discipline.

A teacher(name withheld over civil service policy) who witnessed the incident said the crisis began a day earlier, after the student and some classmates were punished for misconduct.

“The boy was disciplined alongside other students on Tuesday for wrongdoing. Surprisingly, the father came to the school the next day, shouting and threatening teachers,” the witness said.

According to the source, the situation quickly escalated as the parent allegedly began verbally abusing the teacher before launching a physical attack.

“He started threatening and insulting the teacher and eventually beat him. The assault was serious, the teacher’s clothes were torn during the attack,” the eyewitness added.

Legit.ng obtained a video showing the aftermath of the incident, capturing the moment the assaulted teacher appeared visibly shaken, with his clothes torn following the attack.

In the footage, other teachers were seen rushing to rescue their colleague and confronting the attacker in an attempt to shield him from further harm.

Civil Defence takes action

The video also showed the accused father being escorted away from the school premises by operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) after he was apprehended.

According to school sources, NSCDC operatives intervened after being alerted to the disturbance and subsequently detained the suspect pending investigation.

“The father was eventually arrested by Civil Defence officers and taken into custody. Investigation is ongoing,” the teacher said.

Teachers react to school's security

Staff members blamed the incident on what they described as inadequate security within public schools, warning that the attack exposed teachers to danger.

“What happened on Wednesday shows there is no proper security in the school. Imagine if the man had come with a more dangerous intention, he could have caused more harm without any resistance,” the source said.

The teachers described the incident as a humiliation to educators nationwide.

“This is a total embarrassment to Nigerian teachers across the federation. Schools are supposed to be safe environments for learning and teaching,” the witness added.

Teachers who called on the state Ministry of Education to intervene and ensure justice is served stressed that grievances over student discipline should follow established procedures.

“If a parent feels a child was disciplined wrongly, there are proper channels to report and investigate the matter. Taking the law into one’s hands is criminal and must not be tolerated,” the teacher said.

